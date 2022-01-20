The House January 6th Inquisition on Tuesday subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn – all members of the Trump legal team.

“The Select Committee is looking into the causes that contributed to the violence on January 6th, including attempts to promote unsupported claims of election fraud and pressure campaigns to overturn the 2020 election results,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a press release, per Just the News.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Thompson added.

Each of the individuals is accused of having “publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results based on [their] allegations.”

All of the individuals participated in a press conference at the RNC headquarters in November of 2020 to discuss the potential legal actions to be taken after the election.

The Inquisition accused Powell and Giuliani of encouraging Trump to “direct the seizure of voting machines around the country.”

They accused Ellis of creating “two memos purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors.”

Last but not least, they accused Epshteyn of having a phone call with Trump the morning of January 6th to discuss options to “delay the certification of election results in light of Vice President Pence’s unwillingness to deny or delay certification.”

The four individuals were tasked with producing the requested documents by February 1st and appearing before the panel on February 8th.

