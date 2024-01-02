As an election year dawns, Republicans and Democrats should stop to reflect on why our politics seems so stagnant.
No one expects President Joe Biden to earn a mandate even if he wins reelection; it won’t be a victory for Biden so much as a defeat for Donald Trump.
Progressives don’t see Biden, or Kamala Harris, as an architect for the future.
A second Biden term promises an older, ever less vigorous president facing a world afire and a nation divided to the point of political divorce — with big Republican gains in the 2026 midterms, if history is any guide.
But what if Trump defeats Biden?
In a non-consecutive second term, Trump will be as old as Biden is now, and he too would likely find the next midterms devastating.
Trump is more spry than Biden and may still personify his party’s ongoing evolution.
He’ll also have a fresh running mate come November, which should help his ticket appear future-oriented.
But the “lawfare” that mostly blue-state and blue-city prosecutors have been waging against Trump will continue if he wins, and the same media that hyped conspiracy theories about Russian collusion in his first term won’t be more fair the second time.
Paralysis seems inevitable.
The reasons for this transcend the parties and their leading personalities; these reasons are rooted in Americans’ changing beliefs about expertise and competence.
In an age when much of rural America didn’t have access to electricity, Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal seemed like an expressway to the future.
From FDR all the way to Richard Nixon, presidents could rely upon Americans’ trust in technocracy.
It was a time when “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” wasn’t yet a punchline.
But by the mid-1970s the federal government’s reputation for competence was in tatters, thanks to Vietnam, inflation, fuel shortages and monumental burdens imposed by rising taxes and overregulation.
The era of faith in federal competence thus gave way to an era of hope for a private-sector competence that would be unleashed if only government got out of the way.
This first took shape in the Jimmy Carter years, when a combination of blue-dog Democrats and Republicans in Congress pushed for deregulation.
Ronald Reagan’s presidency was the symbolic zenith of this new confidence in unleashing entrepreneurship, though just as Republicans like Eisenhower and Nixon testified to the epoch-defining influence of the New Deal mentality, Democrats like Bill Clinton would demonstrate, however reluctantly, the power of the new Reaganite dispensation.
Congress again played a leading role: once the GOP won the House and Senate in 1994, sweeping reforms to welfare became possible.
By 1996, Clinton himself was announcing, “The era of big government is over.”
The truth is government expanded even as deregulation continued, but public confidence in federal expertise declined relative to faith in the possibilities of the “new economy,” represented above all by the telecommunications industry and the internet.
But both parties soon changed their emphasis again.
George W. Bush didn’t campaign, or govern, as a slasher of red tape.
Instead his vision was one of competent collaboration between government and the private sector: what he called “compassionate conservatism.”
Barack Obama imagined much the same: Obamacare, after all, was about government creating rules for private insurance companies and their customers (who were, of course, forced to buy their products on pain of government-imposed penalties).
This new philosophy of government backfired spectacularly, when instead of restoring faith in expert government, it exposed how incestuous the relationship between corporate America, both parties, and higher education had become.
The result was the Tea Party — and Trump.
America was only partly industrialized when expert government first appeared capable of meeting any challenge.
And America was at the dawn of the information revolution when deregulation seemed to answer every question.
Today faith in expertise, public and private, is depleted — and as Harvard reels from its president’s plagiarisms, prospects for renewed confidence in the credentialed elite are bleak.
Instead of pretending to have competence they do not possess, both parties would be better off learning to feel what other Americans feel.
Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, for all their differences, each sensed that empathy, not expertise, would be the key to victory.
Alas, Clinton’s empathy was only that of a seducer, while Obama’s elitism came to the fore as soon as he was elected.
Now the 2024 election hinges on Donald Trump’s emotional connection with the public — a balance of love and hate, trust and fear.
Biden is almost a bystander.
This isn’t a fluke; it’s the future: one way or another, the majorities of tomorrow will be built on emotional relationships, not new New Deals or retro-Reaganism.
The challenge, however, isn’t simply to win, but to connect strongly enough to govern.
—
Daniel McCarthy is the editor of Modern Age: A Conservative Review. To read more by Daniel McCarthy, visit www.creators.com
COPYRIGHT 2024 CREATORS.COM
Only when the pain of an attack or a disease becomes great enough to awaken the brain into action can a human organism leave the land of ensnaring leisure pleasures of the heart to activate the brain to accomplish in discipline the pain removals needed to survive to live another day. Countries like people can only take so much, and often act too late under the influence of mind-altering drugs, or in the case Democrat politics, Media mind reality altering indoctrinations. Even the pleasure of the dark hearted power seeking Bidens get to the point where affairs of the Head either takes over to leash up the self-destroying emotions of the passions led into by the heart, or total destructions of the body, the family and even the nation soon follow those whose drug or age depleted heads have been too weakened to keep head and heart in states of God designed balanced integrity. The current social pains of the failures of this emotional led Biden administration have become so self-evident that not even the planned proffered drugs arriving across the border, or the mind manipulations of their now obvious lied from media can no longer narcotize the American voting population from doing with their heads and votes, what the Bidens can only steal away in more rigged elections and desperately preplanned future electoral corruption.
Trump in a heart beat over biden. BUT with how Trump’s showing how much of a whining brat he’s becoming, i am NOT so sure i’d like him as president again…
The perception of Trump of being an ASTUTE or an ARSE-Toot politician depends upon when he speaks whether you hear your heart beat,,, or a fart bleep. Actions are supposed to speak louder than words, and definitely louder than flatulence, unless that is you are a member of the Democrat party of the political perineum, whose only skin in the game of their own ever offered, is that located in the American body politic between two orifice expellers of political waste, the very obsessed body parts they use to refine our humanity and ensnare others into their dark dyspeptic demonic democrat causes. This area of the American body politic is indeed their human safety and comfort zone obsession, and the real kind of foul un-green, browned out American environment they seek to produce for the discomforts comforts of WE THE PEOPLE as well.
Someone once said that “life is like a roll of toilet paper,,,, the faster it spins by, as you get to the end of it.” Time crawls by just the opposite way when Democrat failures like Biden just can’t leave office fast enough, before it all hits the fan, with Democrat leaders the only ones left in their despicable citizen wealth redistributed money laundered and financed safety zones ,leaving all fears, uncertainties and anxiety to THE PEOPLe to have to deal with.