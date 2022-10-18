Former President Donald Trump blasted Colorado GOP Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea as “stupid” after the candidate suggested the ex-commander-in-chief shouldn’t run for the White House again.

O’Dea also said on CNN Sunday he would “actively campaign against” Trump if he threw his hat in the ring for 2024, which the 45th president didn’t take kindly to Monday with Election Day less than a month away.

“There’s this RINO [Republican in name only] character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea that is running against the incumbent Democrat for the United States Senate, who is having a good old time saying that he wants to ‘distance’ himself from President Trump, and other slightly nasty things,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Read more at the NY Post

The sleeper Senate races that may determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the majority

Donald Trump doesn’t think much of Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea.

The former president, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the Republican Party, criticized O’Dea as a RINO (Republican in name only), called him “stupid,” and argued that his supporters wouldn’t back the Denver area construction company owner and first-time Republican candidate as he challenges Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

A day after O’Dea – a fiscal conservative who supports beefed up border security and cracking down on crime but who’s socially moderate on abortion and same-sex marriage – said in a Sunday talk show interview on CNN that he’d “actively” campaign against Trump and for other GOP candidates if the former president runs again in 2024, Trump shot back on social media, saying “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths.”

— Read more at Fox News