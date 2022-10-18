Former President Donald Trump blasted Colorado GOP Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea as “stupid” after the candidate suggested the ex-commander-in-chief shouldn’t run for the White House again.
O’Dea also said on CNN Sunday he would “actively campaign against” Trump if he threw his hat in the ring for 2024, which the 45th president didn’t take kindly to Monday with Election Day less than a month away.
“There’s this RINO [Republican in name only] character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea that is running against the incumbent Democrat for the United States Senate, who is having a good old time saying that he wants to ‘distance’ himself from President Trump, and other slightly nasty things,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.
Donald Trump doesn’t think much of Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea.
The former president, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the Republican Party, criticized O’Dea as a RINO (Republican in name only), called him “stupid,” and argued that his supporters wouldn’t back the Denver area construction company owner and first-time Republican candidate as he challenges Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.
A day after O’Dea – a fiscal conservative who supports beefed up border security and cracking down on crime but who’s socially moderate on abortion and same-sex marriage – said in a Sunday talk show interview on CNN that he’d “actively” campaign against Trump and for other GOP candidates if the former president runs again in 2024, Trump shot back on social media, saying “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths.”
There is still so much unjustified hate for Donald Trump in the Democrat Party’s political world.
This will only hurt the Republicans 2024 presidential race.
I think Ron DeSantis should be the GOP president nominate and Donald Trump could be appointed anywhere in his cabinet.
We would have the same strength without the intense political hate for Donald Trump.
The Democrat Party is a Party of Hate and that won’t change, but their hate will be divided.
IMO We should play INTO THEIR Hate for trump. NOT run from it.
O’Dea is a big disappointment. I’ve hoped that eventually the Colorado Republican Party would be worth a damn and come up with a good candidate. No such luck.
The GOP in Colorado hasn’t amounted to a hill of beans for 25 years and apparently it never will again. As a conservative there are things I could like about O’Dea but he is pro-abortion. There is something inherently wrong with a man who supports killing a baby in its mother’s womb.
Then you add his anti-Trump attitude on top of being pro-death. Joe O’Dea makes me sick.
IMO the entire GOP IN coloradiostan, is rotten..
I voted for Trump twice, but will not vote for him in any primary election, because of all the controversy that follows him. If he winds up the GOP candidate, I will have no choice but to vote for him in the general. If he wins, be prepared for 4 years of unrest the likes of which has never been seen in this country.
I agree. I voted for Trump twice and am tired of his ego following him everywhere. He has sullied practically every good thing he accomplished with unprofessional often bullying comments that make me cringe as a republican. There are several good republican options out there to run for president. I like DeSantis. And I will be voting for Joe O’Dea for the Colorado Senate – no candidate believes as I do on all the issues. Abortion is a biggie and Colorado is a pro-abortion state. I assume he’s taking a moderate abortion approach to get the majority of voters who believe in abortion with time limits to vote for him. If he claims he’s pro-life in all cases he’ll lose. It’s ugly, but it’s politics. Michael Bennett is a do-nothing and needs to go.
So, Do we care most about being polite, or winning? Dems care about winning (at all costs). I like DeSantis too, but in 2024 I do not expect to support him, if DJT should run. A huge majority of DJT supporters will not automatically switch to DeSantis. Megyn Kelly describes this phenomenon in a very articulate manner in a recent David Rubin interview if you want to look for it.
Deacon, IMO THAT IS what the left WANTS us to think. THat he Has so much baggage no one would want to vote for him again.
Think about how much “unrest” we have seen these past 2-1/2 yrs. WITHOUT DJT in office. Having FJB in office did NOT help at all, did it? Controversy goes with the territory nowadays. The days are evil
I voted for President Trump twice and will vote for him again. He’s a rare fighter who calls out these backstabbing RINO’s like Colorado’s O’Dea. These fraudulent RINO’s are worse than Democrats. Just think of Romney, Lindsey Graham, Murkowski, Collins and Cornyn, to name a few.
I fear that if O’Dea wins election, it will be harder to get him out. Agreed Re: the list of RINOs above. I will NOT donate to any (R) senatorial campaign committee. Rick Scott even announced that he was sending money & support to Murkowski, she who was behind giving Alaska ranked choice voting so she could win re-election. And 60% of Alaska’s Republicans voted for her opponent to no avail. If they ever want their votes to actually count, again, they must ditch ranked choice voting. The damage the RINOs do, cannot be fully estimated. Sickening how RINOs care only about themselves, and not for citizens
Make a choice; do you want the country to continue as is or as was. Not proper English but you get the point, I hope . How is Florida doing? If you think not so good, compare it to NY or CA.