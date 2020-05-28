Super creep Jeffrey Epstein had no shortage of high-powered pals from the business, social, showbiz and political worlds.

Among the most prominent was former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

In the explosive new four-part documentary aired Wednesday on Netflix, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Clinton’s alleged visit to the financier’s notorious “pedophile island” is detailed.

Clinton has claimed he had no idea of Epstein’s deviant behaviour but admitted he flew on Epstein’s private jet at least four times, once with the hedge fund manager’s alleged “pimp,” Ghislaine Maxwell.

This is an excerpt from the Toronto Sun.

Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself but was murdered, lawyer claims

Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself but was murdered by someone else, his lawyer has claimed. The convicted paedophile was found dead in his New York prison cell on August 10 last year while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled as suicide, but a number of conspiracy theories emerged as a result of apparent failures at the prison, such as guards failing to check on him and cameras not working outside his cell.

This is an excerpt from METRO.