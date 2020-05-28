Super creep Jeffrey Epstein had no shortage of high-powered pals from the business, social, showbiz and political worlds.
Among the most prominent was former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
In the explosive new four-part documentary aired Wednesday on Netflix, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Clinton’s alleged visit to the financier’s notorious “pedophile island” is detailed.
Clinton has claimed he had no idea of Epstein’s deviant behaviour but admitted he flew on Epstein’s private jet at least four times, once with the hedge fund manager’s alleged “pimp,” Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself but was murdered, lawyer claims
Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself but was murdered by someone else, his lawyer has claimed. The convicted paedophile was found dead in his New York prison cell on August 10 last year while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled as suicide, but a number of conspiracy theories emerged as a result of apparent failures at the prison, such as guards failing to check on him and cameras not working outside his cell.
Let’s put this into perspective. Everyone in power back then went there. There are photos of Prince Harry going there. They did this so they could have dirt on everyone in case they got out of line and decided to turn from their wicked ways. They’d need to destroy anyone like that.
Trump never went there. The Media unloaded everything they had during the nomination to destroy him and it still didn’t work. I’ve not seen them go after anyone so ferociously before. Not Reagan, not even Nixon.
They hate him because they can’t control him. He sees the corruption and is cleaning it up. Swamp creatures can’t survive when you drain the Swamp. Thus their reaction.
They’re evil.
Clinton was on Epstein’s plane more than 25 times. The sad thing is, no one will be prosecuted by the Department of NO JUSTICE. All of the politicians and CEO’s, who slept with underage girls are off scott free, because of our Department of No Justice, headed by the “so called” man of integrity, William Barr.
Tell me who your friends are, and I’ll tell you what you are. Thanks to Epstein we all know who the Clintons are and what happens to people who can expose and take them down. Even the FBI agents fear for their own lives to investigate the corruption which goes deeper in America than anyone wants to know.