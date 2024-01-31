Across the globe, hostile nations like Russia are using migration as a weapon of war. War is being waged with migrants, instead of tanks, to destabilize and even bankrupt a country and facilitate terrorists attacks from within.
Migration is being used to attack Finland, Italy, France, Poland and — no surprise — America. But the Biden administration is asleep at the switch, oblivious to the threat.
Though most of the migrants crossing the U.S. southern border are in search of economic opportunity, some are used as tools by our enemies.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is rightly sounding the alarm about what he calls an “invasion.”
So are 10 top-ranking former FBI executives, who sent a warning letter to Congress on Jan. 17 about a “new and unfamiliar” type of warfare. Heed their words.
The letter points to the danger of a large number of military-age men “who could begin attacking gatherings of unarmed citizens,” duplicating the horrors of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
The letter also warns that some of the migrants are on the terror watchlist or are from countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism.
Europe gets it. French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin cautioned back in October that failing to expel illegal immigrants has led to past terrorist incidents, and will again.
The Left claims it’s “racist” to refer to migration as an “invasion.” Nonsense. Ask Finland.
Finland locked its eastern border in November, after Russia flooded the country with migrants from as far away as Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria, likely in retaliation for Finland joining NATO.
In the Western Hemisphere, the anti-American government of Nicaragua is doing what it can, welcoming charter flights of Haitians and Cubans heading to the U.S. border. The Ortega government uses migration as a way to attack the U.S., reports the Associated Press.
Texas is on the receiving end. Abbott has laid miles of razor wire along the Rio Grande to deter border crossers.
Last fall, Customs and Border Protection officials, on order from President Joe Biden, began cutting Texas’ wire to let migrants in. Biden has made the CBP into a concierge service for migrants.
On Oct. 26, when the CBP spotted several hundred migrants waiting on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande, it used a forklift to pull Texas’ fencing out of the ground and hold the wire high enough to allow 300 migrants to walk into Texas. That’s when Abbott went to federal court to sue.
The Biden administration insists that under the Constitution, immigration is exclusively a federal matter. But a federal district court, though declining to halt the wire cutting, found that the feds are “flouting their duties at the border,” enticing people to cross and causing “irreparable harm.” All true.
On appeal, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Biden’s Border Patrol to stop cutting wire.
Then Biden leapfrogged over the 5th Circuit, going directly to the Supreme Court. The justices have yet to rule on the merits, but on Jan. 22, they lifted the restraining order to temporarily allow the Border Patrol to resume cutting Texas’ wire.
Even so, the justices did not bar Abbott from laying more wire. And he’s doing just that, vowing to protect his state from what literally is an “invasion.”
Liberal critics mock Abbott for invoking the Invasion Clause of the Constitution, which says that if a state is “invaded,” it can defend itself in the absence of federal help.
A federal appeals court ruled in the 1996 case Padavan v. U.S. that “for a state to be afforded the protections of the Invasion Clause,” it must be under attack by “another state or foreign country that is intending to overthrow the state’s government.” But that 20th-century definition of invasion is outdated. Now, war is being waged with migrants, not just missiles.
The letter to Congress warns an “invasion of the homeland is unfolding now.” Military-age men from Russia and China pose “an alarming and perilous” threat.
On Monday, attorneys general from 26 states — all Republicans — sent a strong message supporting Abbott and condemning Biden’s open-border policy. Several of these states have also dispatched state troopers or National Guard troops to help Abbott.
“If the Biden Administration won’t do its job to secure our border and keep Americans safe,” said Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, “it should step aside and let the States do the job for them.”
Amen.
Historically there has not been an invasion of a country this large and out of control since “Attila The Hun” invaded Rome circa 452. The Romans were only able to turn back the invasion with the help of God and his agent “Leo The Great” who was the first pope to have been called “the Great” who was able to persuade Attila to turn back and not sack the city. All America has today in the form of leadership is that sad sack of a President Biden, who morally abandoned his family, his party, his gender, his country and his nation protecting Catholic church, to sell out to the drug Lords faster than a Faust on a festival, who should declare himself to be named the modern American Pope Sixtus the IV since all he is good at is covering his own six, while the security of our nation and our non-Biden LAW-ABIDING citizens take it up the backside. Joe will go down in history as the greatest socialist redistributor of HONEST American taxpayer money, into the hands of DISHONEST lawbreaking foreign invaders to the point that only God himself can intervene and save this nation from bankruptcy, moral destruction, which turn once great American cities into foreign looking slums of poverty palaces where only the party privileged live in safety. Are there 10 honest men left in his ruling Democrat party to intercede on our behalf or will we go the way of Sodom and Gomorrah?
ANd the worst part about it all, is OUR GOVT is not just ENCOURAGING this invasion, but in many ways is FINANCIALLY BACKING IT, via funding all those “NGOs” that are ‘assisting the migrants coming to our border’.
” “ THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA”- BY MARK LEVIN
“The Democrat Party had, in fact, largely conquered AMERICA’S Cultural,Educational, and Media institutions,but there still remains significant resistance Millions of Americans reject its radical ideolog, do not want to fundamentally transform America, and are now awake to what the democrat is doing to destroy the country. Of course, the constitution is written to limit the centralization of power-that is, the democrat party’s present day power grabs-and the Republican party, while often anemic if not ignorantly contributory to the democrat party’s ambitions, is nonetheless, an impediment by its mere existence. That said, there remains active efforts within the Republican party and mostly elsewhere to challenge the Democrat party’s agenda. Frankly, like autocratic parties everywhere, the DEMOCRAT PARTY IS INTOLERANT of Opposition and insists on absolute control.”
NO the treasonous corrupt puppet Joe Barack OBiden’s Democrat administration is NOT asleep. They have orchestrate, promoted, encouraged, supported and protect this destructive invasion!
Jul 8, 2014, Obama request for $3.7 billion to address the border crisis “is so much smoke and mirrors,” legislators, law enforcement and other federal officials said. The bulk of the money is earmarked for resettlement rather than for removal and border enforcement. Out of the White House’s $3.7 billion request, $1.8 billion, or about 49% of the entire supplemental request, would go to HHS for resettlement of illegal minors and entire family units, including adult men and women. Funds would be provided “for acquisition, construction, improvement, repair, operation and maintenance of real property and facilities” According to internal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents, 47% of the adults subject to expedited removal would be relocated and resettled in the U.S.
The administration’s supplemental request also includes a “general provision” by which it would be allowed to move around as much as 30% of the funding as they choose. The Department of Justice (DOJ) would be given $15 million to hire attorneys to defend unaccompanied alien children against deportation in removal proceedings before an immigration judge and $1.1 million would be given to DOJ for “immigration litigation attorneys.”
Does this sound like Obama wants to secure the border or to send these illegal immigrants home?
On January 29, 2014 the Obama administration posted a notice for “Escort Services for Unaccompanied Alien Children” on FedBizOpps.gov. At that time the estimate was for 65,000 children and the escorts were needed to help the children being transported to “Refugee Resettlement shelters located throughout the continental United States.”
The question that has yet to have been answered is how did the Obama administration know in January that the “children” would be arriving later in the year?
What Americans are witnessing is a planned illegal alien invasion of the nation, orchestrated by Obama.
The illegal alien invasion is just the latest element of what has been a deliberate Obama policy to ensure that as many illegal aliens as possible can get into the nation and add to the burden of various programs to aid them. The political reason for this is that they will constitute more Democrats.
Add to that, all the money biden has ‘given’ to all those so called NGO’s, to HELP THEM ASSIST this invasion.. HOW this is not seen as HIGH TREASON is beyond me,
Joe calls the people attacking our troops Iranian surrogates because Iran is financing them with money and weapons. Since Joe himself rearmed the Iranians with hundreds of billions in oil revenue when he drove up the price by shutting down our oil production, and removing sanctions on Iran,,,,I guess that makes Iran an actual surrogate of Joe, whose cluster brained policies are now costing us American Military lives. Talk about a worldwide conspiracy, when a US President makes WE THE PEOPLE Iranian empowering surrogates and forces us to empower the forces of International EVIL bent on overwhelming American borderes with millions of people of intentional lawbreakingmindsets, then we are obviously are just co-conspiring surrogates of our own destruction, being led by a Sir with no Guts and Democrat congress women like Cori Bush who has to pay her husband to protect her, which makes her a fraud of a marriage, a fraud of a Congress woman and her paid for husband a fraud of a man, just like our Biden fraud of a Persident.