This week marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war has been extremely costly for both sides. While Russia has been condemned by the international community for their aggression, Ukraine has been receiving significant support from many European countries and the United States. To date, the Biden administration has provided Ukraine with over $100 billion in military equipment and humanitarian aid.

Sadly, neither the United States nor our European allies are pushing for a peaceful settlement of this war. There is no end in sight to the war or to the financial and military commitment of the United States.

This is all very pleasing to neocons like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He believes supporting the war in Ukraine is the top priority for our country. Nevertheless, the American people disagree, as a new Associated Press poll shows that support for involvement in the war has dropped significantly.

Americans are concerned about what is happening in Ukraine but place a higher priority on the problems in our country. As Ukraine receives an endless stream of financial and military support, problems are worsening in the United States.

As the Biden administration continues to send sophisticated weapons to Ukraine, more Americans do not feel safe in their homes. In many urban areas, as police departments shrink, crime has escalated tremendously in recent years.

As we help Ukraine protect their borders from Russian forces, our border has been invaded by millions of illegal immigrants, including dangerous criminals.

Last year, drug overdoses killed a record number of Americans. Many of those killed were victims of fentanyl overdose, which is primarily composed of chemicals made in China and processed in Mexico. This lethal drug is sent by the Mexican drug cartels into our country.

Unfortunately, America does not have enough political leaders focused on the open border and the influx of illegal drugs. They are more concerned about problems elsewhere. While over $100 billion has flowed to Ukraine, not enough money is being allocated to our Border Patrol.

Our political leaders are willfully neglecting the needs of the American people. There is a massive disconnect between the priorities of the American people and what the Deep State and the political establishment of both parties are delivering.

For many Democrats, fighting climate change is their top priority. Yet, a recent Gallup poll found that climate change is at the bottom of the list of top problems facing our country.

For Republican globalists like McConnell, the top priority for our country is to help the Ukrainian people prevail against Russia. However, the Gallup poll showed that the war in Ukraine was not even mentioned by 1% of respondents as our top problem.

What are the American people concerned about? The top four priorities are poor leadership, illegal immigration, the weak economy, and the escalating inflation rate.

Nothing is being done to improve the leadership on Capitol Hill. The same politicians win leadership positions and Congress refuses to pass term limits, despite its strong popularity nationwide.

Many of our political elite want to not only ignore the American people, but also take away their rights. Democrats are keen to strip Second Amendment rights in the name of fighting crime.

During the pandemic, many Republicans supported closing businesses and churches, and restricting First Amendment rights, in the name of fighting COVID-19.

Politicians are forcing Americans to move away from gasoline powered vehicles whether they want to or not. In the name of fighting climate change, the Biden administration is rushing headlong into solar and wind projects.

The problem is that the impact of these projects is not fully understood. For example, on the east coast, dead whales keep washing ashore. Some experts cite wind projects as the reason.

The economic feasibility of these renewable energy sources is another concern. While Americans will face higher costs, the political elite claim it is a small price to pay to fight climate change.

While our government focuses on climate change and Ukraine, not enough is done to address rampant crime, the open border or soaring inflation.

When an environmental disaster hit, in East Palestine, Ohio, the response was so tardy and inadequate that residents were furious. Finally, after President Donald Trump announced he was visiting the area, the Biden administration decided to provide aid to impacted residents from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While our federal leaders play the role of global policeman, restrict our rights, raise our taxes, and ignore our problems, they expect citizens to keep quiet and not express their First Amendment rights.

This is not how our Founding Fathers established the federal government to operate. Our system of government was created to instill ultimate power in “We the People.” There are checks and balances and our politicians are supposedly “public servants.”

Today, the people serve a government that is filled with elitist politicians and bureaucrats, who enjoy massive salaries, limited work hours and extraordinary benefits while Americans are struggling to survive.

In real America, it was just reported that credit card debt hit a new record. The average American who cannot afford to pay for essentials is either creating more debt or taking funds from their retirement accounts. Today, little is going well in our country as the “American Dream” is out of reach for many families.

The elite do not have such worries, for their lives are completely estranged from the struggles of everyday Americans. For example, President Joe Biden has a security wall built around his mansion, but refuses to give the American people a border wall to protect us from multiple threats.

No wonder President Trump is so hated by the establishment. He vows to put “America First.” Sadly, our political elite always place “America Last.”

Instead of addressing real needs, political leaders focus on an agenda that is alien to the American people. No wonder Americans don’t trust politicians who willfully neglect the public.

Eventually, Americans will demand that “public servants” begin to listen.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-11 a.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]