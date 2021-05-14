Progressive “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. André Carson joined a pro-Palestine protest outside the State Department in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, urging that Israel is the aggressor in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Not only did they join the protest, Tlaib and Carson both spoke at the event amid the ongoing conflict. At least 35 Palestinians have died following Israeli airstrikes, while hundreds of rockets targeting Israeili’s have killed at least three people, per Newsweek.

“Today, I was honored to join @RepRashida and a diverse crowd of people at the State Department to demand justice for Palestinians,” Carson tweeted. “Americans of all backgrounds have a moral obligation to protect human rights wherever they are threatened  in #SheikhJarrah, and around the world!”

Today, I was honored to join @RepRashida and a diverse crowd of people at the State Department to demand justice for Palestinians. Americans of all backgrounds have a moral obligation to protect human rights wherever they are threatened — in #SheikhJarrah, and around the world! pic.twitter.com/0kihoNEuM1 — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) May 11, 2021

Tlaib, on Monday, also accused State Department spokesperson Ned Price of “refusing to condemn the killing of Palestinian children,” telling reporters that Hamas is responsible for an “unacceptable escalation” of hostility.

Other progressives, like Rep. Ilhan Omar, hopped on the pro-Palestine bandwagon.

It is long past time we stop paying lip service to Palestinian human rights and finally take action to protect them. Proud to join @RepRashida and @RepAndreCarson to condemn the attacks on Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. You can read our statement below. pic.twitter.com/1HxuYlS66Q — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 10, 2021

It seems that these lawmakers are ignoring the fact that 1,050 rockets were fired at Israel in just 40 hours, forcing mayhem and destruction onto the lives of innocent Israeli civilians.

Indeed, let’s not forget what Biden did with Obama a few years ago.

In January of 2017, Obama defied republican opposition and secretly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking, as reported by AP News.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed lawmakers of the move shortly before he left the State Department, and a written notification was sent to Congress just hours before President Trump took office.

The last minute funding served as one final blow to the Trump administration, a strong supporter of Israel.

It’s also critical to mention Tlaib’s support for the BDS movement: Boycott Divestment and Sanctions.

Tlaib denounced the Israeli government for what she referred to as “racist policies,” but when pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she would denounce oppressive governments in the Middle East, she doubled down on her anti-Israel sentiment.

“Why not boycott Egypt?” Tapper asked. “You keep saying you would boycott Saudi Arabia, you would boycott Egypt, but you’re not.”

“I think if there was an economic boycott movement around Saudi Arabia, I’ll be the first to sign up for it,” she said. “Right now, there is not a bill or resolution on the floor that is saying stop boycotting Egypt.

“People want to dismiss [the BDS movement] because they say it’s anti-Semitism,” Tlaib said. “That’s the way they’re trying to discredit the fact that we all know that under Netanyahu’s regime, that human rights violations have gotten worse.”

She even took a selfie with an open BDS advocate, sharing it to her Twitter profile.

So good to see you sis! I will always speak truth to power because I got you to protect. #rootedincommunity https://t.co/LLMq06B0qy — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 2, 2019

