Progressive “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. André Carson joined a pro-Palestine protest outside the State Department in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, urging that Israel is the aggressor in the Palestine-Israel conflict.
Not only did they join the protest, Tlaib and Carson both spoke at the event amid the ongoing conflict. At least 35 Palestinians have died following Israeli airstrikes, while hundreds of rockets targeting Israeili’s have killed at least three people, per Newsweek.
“Today, I was honored to join @RepRashida and a diverse crowd of people at the State Department to demand justice for Palestinians,” Carson tweeted. “Americans of all backgrounds have a moral obligation to protect human rights wherever they are threatened in #SheikhJarrah, and around the world!”
Today, I was honored to join @RepRashida and a diverse crowd of people at the State Department to demand justice for Palestinians. Americans of all backgrounds have a moral obligation to protect human rights wherever they are threatened — in #SheikhJarrah, and around the world! pic.twitter.com/0kihoNEuM1
— André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) May 11, 2021
Tlaib, on Monday, also accused State Department spokesperson Ned Price of “refusing to condemn the killing of Palestinian children,” telling reporters that Hamas is responsible for an “unacceptable escalation” of hostility.
Other progressives, like Rep. Ilhan Omar, hopped on the pro-Palestine bandwagon.
It is long past time we stop paying lip service to Palestinian human rights and finally take action to protect them.
Proud to join @RepRashida and @RepAndreCarson to condemn the attacks on Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.
You can read our statement below. pic.twitter.com/1HxuYlS66Q
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 10, 2021
It seems that these lawmakers are ignoring the fact that 1,050 rockets were fired at Israel in just 40 hours, forcing mayhem and destruction onto the lives of innocent Israeli civilians.
Indeed, let’s not forget what Biden did with Obama a few years ago.
In January of 2017, Obama defied republican opposition and secretly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking, as reported by AP News.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed lawmakers of the move shortly before he left the State Department, and a written notification was sent to Congress just hours before President Trump took office.
The last minute funding served as one final blow to the Trump administration, a strong supporter of Israel.
It’s also critical to mention Tlaib’s support for the BDS movement: Boycott Divestment and Sanctions.
Tlaib denounced the Israeli government for what she referred to as “racist policies,” but when pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she would denounce oppressive governments in the Middle East, she doubled down on her anti-Israel sentiment.
“Why not boycott Egypt?” Tapper asked. “You keep saying you would boycott Saudi Arabia, you would boycott Egypt, but you’re not.”
“I think if there was an economic boycott movement around Saudi Arabia, I’ll be the first to sign up for it,” she said. “Right now, there is not a bill or resolution on the floor that is saying stop boycotting Egypt.
“People want to dismiss [the BDS movement] because they say it’s anti-Semitism,” Tlaib said. “That’s the way they’re trying to discredit the fact that we all know that under Netanyahu’s regime, that human rights violations have gotten worse.”
She even took a selfie with an open BDS advocate, sharing it to her Twitter profile.
So good to see you sis! I will always speak truth to power because I got you to protect. #rootedincommunity https://t.co/LLMq06B0qy
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 2, 2019
The post Tlaib & Omar Say Israel Is The Aggressor
I Don’t Think So appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Does anybody really listen to these two nut cases? tlaib and omar traitors to the United States of America !
If the Palestinians sent rockets into the United States, the squad would say that the United States was a terrorist Country. Our world is upside down, because the traitors / terrorists / criminals / communists are running our Country.
“the traitors / terrorists / criminals / communists are running our Country.”
These are known as The Democrat Party.
The Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
These communist moo-slime scanks need to be taken down. NOW!
What did you expect a Palestinian and a Somalian to say? The truth? These are your leaders folks! If you believe the Word of God then you should know they are dragging our country into condemnation.
Ditto, these low lifes should go hang out in Gaza with hamas, Iran, etc. then Israel should do what it does best. Problems with these big mouths will be solved and no one with any ounce of decency will miss them. See how these animals(hamas, Islamic jihad, and these other idiots) treat them over there. They wouldn’t have the guts to open there trap holes and criticize them.
These People that are calling Israel terrorists are the same people that have been affiliated with fundraising for Terrorist organizations
Maybe if those arab ******** quit sending rockets into Israel they might get some peace! These congress dames are just left wing sociopaths! Their pals shell Israel with hundreds of rockets, but Israel is the agressor? This is an upside down bunch!
They do not peace but pieces.
The squad asked, if the Palestinians did something ???
Tlaib, Omar and the rest of that stupid “squad” should be booted out of congress and made t scrub toilets at Mara Lago for the rest of their lives.
This is so typical they cry for fair and just treatment and then kill as many of us infidels as possible. These women are evil and sick. One day these scuzzlems will eat and rip the flesh from the bones of the stupid Americans who support them. Both sides have evil but who is the lesser? The left loves to sleep with snakes. One day we may enjoy watching them being devoured by their ME their ally
hhhmmm …..1,399 years of hate …… nothing more nothing less
Israel is the aggressor in the Palestine-Israel conflict.
Yeah, aggressively seeking to end these attacks against them. These bim’s should go hangout in Gaza tonight and have some chai with the local Hamas leader and let’s see if Israel cannot help us get new rep’s in their stead.
And these idiots DO NOT understand or have the slightest clue why Israel and NOT the Palestinians have the Iron Dome for protection?? Really? It’s because of the years of hatred by the Palestinians and years of missiles and rockets being fired at them in the name of their Allah. The squad clowns are just more of the same that we seen this summer. Marxist rebels, looking to overturn America while giving and taking every handout there is. Open borders, Illegal immigration, all the same crap. Meanwhile calling the killers the victims, not only here, California and New York but in Israel too. These “congresswoman” HATE America, let’s get them the HELL OUT this time around.
Pathetic traitors. There agenda is not the American agenda. Support whoever runs against them. Time to right the ship. America has survived , prospered, given everyone their inalienable rights, trusted in law enforcement to keep us safe, since 1776.Time to vote these misfits out. They have shown their true colors and they are not red ,white, and blue. Revisionist history is not Judeo-Christian life
the daughters of Satan have no business at all in our congress just like barry sotero.
I love that, “The Daughters of Satan”, you’re gonna have to trade mark that for sure with their picture. It’s very fitting. These “people” HATE our Country, they have NO right to be in ANY position of power. Let’s get rid of them ANY way possible. Oh, I mean legal ways of course.
The followers of Muhammed have been commanded to destroy or convert all peoples to Islam. This is mandated by the Q’ran and they have been doing it for around fourteen hundred years. For most of that time since the Roman Empire there was no defined country of Israel as old for the jews. Then the United Nations created the State of Israel and finally there was a real target for Muslims to vent their hate on, nearly 75 years later they haven’t let up, Tlaib and Omar are just doing their duty?
These militant, Muslim representatives in our government have been pushing the Anti Israel narrative through the Obama/Biden term and recently they’ve been very aggressive. The Assistant Secretary of state Hady Amr, has a history as a national coordinator of the Anti Israel Middle East Justice Network promoting Muslim, PLO, and Hamas terrorists. Daniel Greenfield had an in depth article revealing the facts. Pray for Israel, since it is questionable Amr has any intention of fairness, as he’s pushed for a deal with Hamas terrorists for years. Americans will need to be more aware of surroundings, as they become more aggressive, and perhaps blended with ANTIFA & Marxist BLM terrorists.
Who is responsible for the killing of Palestinian children if they are launching rockets from residential neighborhoods?
These two are just anti-American terrorists who should be banned from being in U.S. politics. Obviously, they are going to say poor Palestinian’s. Piss on the Palestinian’s. If they wouldn’t allow Hamas to own them they would be so much better off. It is Hamas that started firing rockets into Israel’s civilian populated areas. Israel will be rolling into Gaza and destroy anything in their line of fire where Hamas is located. When Israel says they are going to kick your *** you can take that to the bank. It may not be today or even next week, but you can be certain they will kick your ***. They don’t play. This could be the beginning of WWIII with Russian troops on Israel’s border and they have an alliance with Iran who is Hamas.
Hopefully those who elected these two have woken up and will get rid of them at next election. I may be 100% wrong but is it true to in their districts votes can be bought?
Not can be, they were! In fact a lot of the Senate seats were gotten fraudulently… I mean seriously, do you really think bad politicians like Schumer, Waters, Pelosi and AOC got legally elected and re-elected?? The Democrats are pros at gaming the system by lying and cheating!
So now their are dictating USA policy/position as spokepersons for biden/harris.
What a surprise… Radicals supporting radicals, so we know we don’t need to listen to them, ever!
tlaib and omar are both traitors to this country and should be thrown out of congress and into prison at GITMO until they agree to leave this country forever! Unless that happens they need to rot in a cell at GITMO! There are several other leftist, anarchist, socialist democrats who fall into the same boat!