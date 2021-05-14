Joe Biden refused to admit if hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline shutdown received a multi-million dollar ransom to get it up and running again. While speaking from the White House Thursday, he replied “no comment” when asked about the ransom payment.
Biden went on to say he believes the Russian government was not involved, but the ransomware group behind the attack is likely run by criminals living in Russia. He also said the Department of Justice is launching an anti-ransomware task force to counter such incidents.
– Read more at One America News
.@POTUS on Colonial Pipeline: "Fuel is beginning to flow…They should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak…this is not like flicking on a light switch…we expect to see a region by region return to normalcy beginning this weekend." pic.twitter.com/25ySWVMuL3
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 13, 2021
Could he be waiting for the “Big Guys 10% ” .
For all the openess we were promised though didn’t believe we learn very liitle at any briefing. There seems to lies, circuitous ramblings that answer nothing, or an outright can’t tell. Are we surprised? NO!
The hackers wouldn’t be associates of the Democrat Party, would they Joe? Can’t come clean on yet another thing because you have something else to hide?
Did the Dem’s do it, forcing a green agenda. Did the Republican’s do it forcing that green is not here and will not work. Did the Russians do it as that seems the group to blame for everything when you want to keep pointing fingers at the Donald?
Or did sleepy Joe just flip the wrong switch one morning and now the Dem’s are capitalizing on a disaster that one should never let go?
I guess no matter what, we should have kept these pipelines up and running and make sure that companies protect themselves from the internet. Yes it’s expensive but you have to do it.
my thoughts exactly!
Could it be because the taxpayers paid the ransom?
The Russians have nothing to worry about, as the Russians own Hunter (3.5 million dollars from the former Moscow Mayor’s wife) and Joe.