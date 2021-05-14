Joe Biden refused to admit if hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline shutdown received a multi-million dollar ransom to get it up and running again. While speaking from the White House Thursday, he replied “no comment” when asked about the ransom payment.

Biden went on to say he believes the Russian government was not involved, but the ransomware group behind the attack is likely run by criminals living in Russia. He also said the Department of Justice is launching an anti-ransomware task force to counter such incidents.

– Read more at One America News

.@POTUS on Colonial Pipeline: "Fuel is beginning to flow…They should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak…this is not like flicking on a light switch…we expect to see a region by region return to normalcy beginning this weekend." pic.twitter.com/25ySWVMuL3 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 13, 2021