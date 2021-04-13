President Joe Biden picked two vocal critics of the policies of former President Donald Trump for key immigration and border jobs at the Department of Homeland Security.
Biden announced the nominations on Monday, according to the Associated Press, while his administration dealt with a mounting crisis at the U.S. southern border as the number of people trying to enter the country spiralled out of control.
Tuscon, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus was nominated to be commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, and immigration lawyer Ur Mendoza Jaddou has been nominated for director of Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Magnus was an opponent of the Trump administration’s policy of cracking down on cities that would not cooperate with his White House’s immigration enforcement policies. He alleged that doing so negatively impacted relations between police and migrants.
Jaddou was the director of DHS Watch, which sharply criticized the Trump administration’s policies on legal and illegal immigration.
The Biden administration’s policy of letting unaccompanied minors and certain families stay in the U.S. has led to a flood of migrants trying to cross the southern border. Last month, border services detained 19,000 children who were travelling from Mexico by themselves, setting a new monthly record.
Looks like the Biden Reich will have to consult Frau Harris to get their acts together. Translate “Arbeit macht frei” into Spanish as the welcoming sign for these “nice guy Joe” concent . . .er . .. processing centers.
“El trabajo te libera”
At this rate, i wonder how soon we’ll reach 100+ MILLION illegal invaders in this nation?
With the appointment of these two sanctuary city / open border advocates to two critical immigration and border positions in the Department of Homeland Security, Joe Biden is setting the stage for more chaos at our southern border. Considering just how egregiously the Biden-Harris administration has failed at securing our southern border, I propose that the administration adopt the following motto: “Failure is not an option. It’s a requirement.”
Thanks for the laugh!
Did someone actually expect him to pick people supportive of Trump? Who is the bozo who wrote this article and picked that title?
while his administration dealt with a mounting crisis
I see he is still in the Leftist Protection Program. Had this been the Trump Admin, there would be no mention of ‘dealt with’ as Dementia Joe has not ‘dealt with’ this crisis at all.
Mounting crisis?? THIS IS A FULLY MAN made one (ALL thanks to the dems).
Like Tucker said, California was a reliable Republican State when Regan was Governor, then Regan signed the Amnesty bill, when he was President and it caused a flood of illegal aliens into our Country. Bush the first barely won California and like Tucker said, no Republican running for President will ever win California again. Tucker pointed out all of the illegals in Virginia and North Carolina and how those states have flipped to Democrat states. He also pointed out that Georgia is no longer a reliable Republican state and that Texas is getting to the point that it may flip, in the near future. One party rule, one party communists in our Country.
As i’ve often said, REAGAN WAS A fool to sign that amnesty bill.. IT WAS one of the only real SCREW UPS he ever had.