The long-time Fox News host, who quit last year after frequent clashes with colleagues, has signed on to anchor a new one-hour evening news show on CNBC called “The News with Shepard Smith,” the business news channel announced Wednesday.

“Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work,” Smith said in a statement. “I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad.

“CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, a journalist himself at his core, presented me with CNBC’s vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast.”

Smith left Fox News in October, calling it an “honor and my pleasure” to have served on the network he helped launch in 1996.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day. That the truth will always matter. That journalism and journalists will thrive,” he said then.

At the time, Smith said he wouldn’t be “reporting elsewhere at least in the near future” because of his agreement with Fox News.

Smith had frequently sparred with his pro-Trump coworkers, particularly Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

“Shep’s newscast will tap into his extensive experience and deep passion for breaking news, in-depth storytelling and incisive interviews and serve as the perfect bridge between CNBC’s daytime investor-focused news programming and the network’s aspirational business-oriented entertainment programs in primetime,” Hoffman said in a statement.

“The News with Shepard Smith” will air at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in the fall.

