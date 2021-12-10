As the Supreme Court determines whether to preserve the Court-created “right to abortion” under Roe v. Wade, those on the feminist Left have gone into full-blown panic mode. Women’s rights, they insist, will implode without granting women the ability to abort their children; only that ability can equalize the natural inequalities of biology, by which women are saddled with the burden of childbearing and child rearing.
This war with biology is central to the Left’s definition of autonomy itself. In the pages of The New York Times, Democratic activist Elizabeth Spiers made this perfectly clear in arguing that abortion ought to be considered the moral alternative to adoption. “When I awoke,” she writes, “my son would wake up shortly after and I’d feel him turning and stretching, or less pleasantly, jamming his precious little foot into what felt like my cervix. This is one of the paradoxes of pregnancy: something alien is usurping your body and sapping you of nutrition and energy, but you’re programmed to gleefully enable it and you become desperately protective of it. It’s a kind of biological brainwashing.”
Biological brainwashing.
The same people who maintain that your biology dictates that you can be a man in a woman’s body and that this represents not gender dysphoria — truly, a form of biological brainwashing — but an objective reality to which all of society should conform also argue that biology creates morally unjust connections between mother and child. As Spiers says, “biological brainwashing … occurs during pregnancy”; mothers cannot “simply choose not to bond with a child she’s gestating solely on the basis that she is not ready to be a mother or believes that she is unable to provide for the child.” This means that women should consider killing the child rather than putting it up for adoption.
The language of “biological brainwashing” doesn’t stop with the bond between mother and child. This week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the spectacularly dull Instagram star, characterized opposition to abortion as the legalization of “forced birth.” In her view, biology itself is an imposition on women (the Left conveniently drops its Orwellian “birthing people” lingo when abortion is at stake); ending a pregnancy by killing an unborn child is a restoration of the natural order.
Precisely the opposite is true, of course. A predictable result of sex — in fact, the evolutionary biological purpose of sex — is procreation. The process by which conception results in birth is continuous and natural. Interfering in that process by forced killing of an unborn human life is definitionally unnatural.
But so is the entire Leftist worldview by which true autonomy represents an opposition between spirit and flesh. According to the Left, any check on our ambitions — even a check provided by the reality of biology — must be overcome in order to establish true equality of opportunity. Women are different than men in biology; therefore, biology must be opposed.
The results of this madness are obvious: men and women alienated from themselves, angry at the realities of life, willing to forgo perhaps the greatest joy of existence — the perpetuation of the human species through the birth of children. But other civilizations are not so suicidal. While we amuse ourselves to death, solipsistically focused on our own subjective sense of autonomy, other civilizations recognize, at the very least, that biology is an inescapable reality. Those civilizations that best conform to the beauty of that reality will thrive. Those that do not will destroy themselves.
Ben Shapiro, 37, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is the author of the New York Times bestsellers “How To Destroy America In Three Easy Steps,” “The Right Side Of History,” and “Bullies.” To find out more about Ben Shapiro and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
“This means that women should consider killing the child
rather than putting it up for adoption.”
Exactly!! killing the child just because the woman finds it inconvenient.
#6 of the 10 Commandments of GOD – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
To fully advance the Demonic, Lying Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas are; dividing our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
“arguing that abortion ought to be considered the moral alternative to adoption.” Is the equivalent to arguing that aborting valid citizen votes with altered paper mail-ins using illegal alien addresses and forged signatures to be the moral equivalent that places stolen elections on par with clean ones,,,,or that babies of your own flesh and blood within your own womb are considered to alien, while unrelated foreign people needed to replace they and their aborted human capital, that are now flooding your borders and cannot even speak your language or express American values are not alien but brothers in your family of political criminals. Words like Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is not their ends, but the political media means used to seize control of that which they promise but never produce or protect but just end up destroying. These people are educated way beyond their ability which makes them dangerous to those who have the ability to CREATE, not simply Destroy. It is the imorrally stupid DNA deprived making war on the moral DNA intact American informed, expecting to win the day.
More and more, i am seeing the UTTER ELIMINATION OF EVERYTHING libtard, ESPECIALLY THEIR voting base and indoctrinators in schools, as the ONLY WAY we will save our nation.
As far as the immoral “Right-to-Choose” leftists are concerned, a fetus is nothing more than an inconvenience, a parasite that saps the energy of the woman who is unfortunate enough to be pregnant. Therefore, in order to protect her health and vitality, a pregnant woman has the absolute right to eliminate the parasite whenever she chooses. If the left can treat the rights of a human fetus so callously, can we expect them to treat any other “inconvenient” humans any better? The left’s political opponents and its latest scapegoat, the unvaccinated, are both at serious risk of losing their rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as a result of the left’s vicious cancel culture campaign and draconian vaccine mandates. As bad as this is, the left’s ultimate cancel culture campaign is its zealous support for a woman’s unrestricted access to abortion throughout her pregnancy up to the very moment of birth.
If the liberal women, and men for that matter, get themselves fixed, they won’t have to worry about forgetting to use birth control items that are readily available, aside from the best form called abstinence. If they desire children later, then adopt, but people like Spiers can’t have that.
That is why for years, I have been advocating, that EVERYONE GETTING a 2nd abortion (OR MORE) gets permanently snipped, AND THE MAN WHO MADE THEM PREGNANT gets snipped too!