The Goal A.F. Branco | Apr 9, 2021 | Cartoons
I love the “pop-gun”..
Well, let’s see here…. 90+ million American gun owners…. 350+ million guns…. 12+ trillion rounds of ammo…. Massachusetts/New York State have had semi-auto bans and high-capacity magazine bans since 2013-2014, yet the non-compliance rate is somewhere around 98.5% ……. and the politicians don’t know whether to crap or go blind…. Even the 2018 semi-auto bans in Canada aren’t going over well at all…. Yeah. We ain’t going anywhere. …. COME AND TAKE THEM.
I’ve still never heard one Leftist discuss how they plan to get guns out of the hands of criminals, only law abiding citizens. It’s because the crimes that criminals commit actually serve their purpose: destabilize our country, undermine our freedoms, and increase our dependence upon big government.
(BTW, are you really a big enough fool to believe a criminal will voluntarily turn in his guns when they are outlawed?)
Have you ever wondered why the politicians NEVER say anything about:
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~5,000+ African-Americans men, women and children killed and 96% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Oh, it would be “Racist” to acknowledge that Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders and 55% of all robberies in the U.S..