COLUMBIA, S.C. — The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, said Adams’ parents live near the doctor’s home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor. The source said Adams killed himself after midnight with a .45-calibre weapon.
The York County Sheriff’s Office said they had searched for hours before finding the suspect in a nearby home.
Adams, 33, played in 78 NFL games over five seasons for six teams. A safety and special teams player from South Carolina State, he joined the 49ers in 2010 as a seventh-round draft pick.
Rarely a starter, Adams also was with New England, Seattle, Atlanta, Oakland and the New York Jets, finishing his career with the Falcons in 2015.
As a rookie late in the 2010 season, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury that required surgery that included several screws being inserted into the leg. He never played for the 49ers again, getting released just before the 2011 season began and signing with New England. Only in 2013 with the Raiders was he on a roster for a full season.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said.
A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said.
Faris said early Thursday that deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Lesslies’ home, and spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him in a nearby home.
“We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that’s all I can say about the suspect,” Faris said, adding that they had no reason to believe anyone else was involved. “We are currently at his house and we are serving a search warrant.”
Later Thursday, a few sheriff’s deputies were posted near the Lesslie home, which is far beyond an arched stone gate, up a long paved driveway and not visible from the road. The Adams home, roughly a mile down the road, is a modest, one-story brick house with several cars in the driveway.
Lesslie had worked for decades as an emergency room doctor in Rock Hill, board-certified in both emergency medicine and occupational medicine and serving as emergency department medical director for nearly 15 years at Rock Hill General Hospital, according to his website.
He founded two urgent care centres in the area and wrote a weekly medical column for The Charlotte Observer. He also wrote a book, “Angels in the ER,” collecting what he termed “inspiring true stories” from his time in the emergency department.
“I know without a doubt that life is fragile,” Lesslie wrote, according to an excerpt. “I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about.”
Faris said Lesslie was very well known in the Rock Hill community.
“Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” Faris said. “Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”
A biography page said he and his wife raised four children, and that Lesslie received his degree at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Rock Hill is a city in northernmost South Carolina about 25 miles (40 kilometres) southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.
___
Contributors include AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner in New York and Nell Redmond in Rock Hill. Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.
© 2021 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
tragic all around.
tragic all around.
Really? Well forgive me if I find it a little more tragic for the people living in their home bothering no one than I do for the thug that walked in and shot them.
I agree. MY sympathy goes to the KIDS who got shot, NOT TO THE THUG.
Sure a lot of former NFL players on the negative side of news lately
What was his motive???
He was a victim of “White oppression” despite the millions he earned tossing a ball back and forth.
Great question. Whatever it was, it was not an answer to the issue. Why killl children?
SINCE HE’s black, it will likely be cause “RACISM”!
A tragedy for all, including the msm, NOT another angry privileged white man to crow about.
Perhaps those millions he made ran out, so typical.
OR he got knocked on the head too many times, and wht sense he MAY Have had, fell out?
Just where was the homeowner’s gun? And why didn’t they defend themselves? This evil jerk should have been shot the instant he walked into the house.
The DemoSocialists will say he was a “victim of discrimination” despite the millions he earned by tossing a ball around.
And of course they will blame the Whites and the NRA.
Who knows. Maybe the owner was an anti-gun leftist?
I can’t wait for President Pickle Brain to turn this around into something racist !! Probably the Georgia Voting law made him do it !! Yeah, right.
OH you can BET THE leftist media is licking their chops to push this into an anti-gun tirade.
God rest their souls in peace. You can bet the Pravda stations will not mention this at all, because the criminal that did this heinous act, is not “White”.
OR if they do, it will just be so they can PUSH BIDEN TO ban guns from more law abiding citizens..
Super Predators ????
If we would just prohibit Democrats from owning or possessing firearms there would never be another mass shooting.
Too many “Head injuries” caused these killings, not an AR-15 or any other kind of weapon, just a seriously deranged Ex-Football player that went “Off the Rails” probably from too many hits to the head! Race probably didn’t even enter into the picture, however the shooter was Black so no free sneakers or rioting and destruction, Whitey don’t do that
The first question for most is why?. What was the motive. What did he believe this would solve. Was this just another mass murder? Or does race decide what is mass? I find hard to except this was to many mild concussions. Was this man ever treated by this doctor or that hospital. Maybe he had a grudge. Maybe it was just racist. I keep forgetting that racist is dependent on race. Ok it was a revenge killing for crimes committed hundreds of years ago. We may never know the truth. But he did no favors for his race. this only hurts the good, and not the bad. Well he will have a very long time to consider his actions where he is going.
We all always want to know why but what kind of “motive” is big enough to cover shooting 2 men, a woman and 2 young children down in cold blood? No matter what his motive was it’s bogus.
The last I saw the cops didn’t know the motive. Maybe they know more by now and maybe not.
We get in a hurry. We want answers quickly more than we want them correctly.
No matter his motive how does it cover his actions? No matter what this man thought was a good enough reason to do what he did he was wrong.
It is awful on so many levels, but as a grandmother , losing your grandchildren while they are in your care is ten times as awful, possibly to the point you couldn’t live with that horror. Hopefully the Leslies didn’t have much time to suffer what they could only guess would be the heartbreaking outcome.
Another commenter mentioned how disappointed stations like CNN, MSNBC, etc probably are, because they have to disguise that he wasn’t their rabidly insane White Supremacist made-up murderer, nope, he was a person of color. My guess is that they will find a way to spin it….right Mr. Lemon, Mr Scarborough, Mr. ad nasuem. By the way, why does he pronounce his name as Le Mon, when it is spelled lemon, which is appropriate to his persona. Just wondering!
At least the bag of raw sewage shot himself, saving the taxpayers the cost of the trail, his court appointed lawyer, and keeping the ******* on death row for 10 years while he tries to appeal the court’s decision as well as the cost of the drugs to kill him.