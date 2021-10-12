Joe Biden’s son Hunter has suddenly found himself in the art world after selling at least five paintings for a whopping $75,000 each.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the prints were sold at a “pop-up” presentation in Los Angeles on October 1.

As reported on CharlieKirk.com, this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about one of the attendees at last week’s opening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“Should we expect to see more people who seek jobs in this administration attending events like this in the future?,” CBS News Radio reporter Steven Portnoy asked.

To no surprise, Psaki deflected: “Again, the gallerist has spoken to  we’ve spoken to the specifics of what the gallerist has agreed to and what recommendations were made. I’ve done that several times. I don’t have additional details for it from here. I’d point you to them.”

Hunter is also having an upcoming gallery show in New York. Per the New York Post, “a leading ethics expert told The Post that Biden’s recent schmoozing with attendees at this debut exhibition showed that a White House attempt to prevent influence-peddling by keeping buyers anonymous won’t work and should be scrapped in favor of a ‘Plan B.'”

It’s allegedly a process to get into the Biden show. You have to call the gallery and be vetted through a team of lawyers.

Richard Painter, President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer, said the Los Angeles opening, where Hunter schmoozed with 200 guests, “illustrates how this veil-of-secrecy idea is not happening.”

He added there should be full transparency of the buyers’ identities and Biden, along with his appointees, should sign “recusal pledges” to ensure they “can’t get access to the White House.”

