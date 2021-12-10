Inflation in the United States is up almost 7% over the past year, the Labor Department said in its consumer prices report on Friday — which is the highest year-to-year gain in almost four decades.
The Consumer Prices Index for November was up 0.8% over October, the department said. The index measures the cost of a variety of goods in the United States.
Over the past 12 months, prices are up 6.8%, the report said. That’s the highest year-to-year rise since 1982. The rise was slightly more than most analysts expected.
Minus food and energy, prices were up 0.5% for November and 4.9% over the 12-month period.
November was the sixth straight month in which year-to-year inflation has risen by at least 5%.
Again, the cost of energy drove the increase. The energy index is up 33% over November 2020. Gasoline alone was up 58.1% over that time. Food prices are up 6.1% over a year ago.
The department said Friday that the energy and food components saw the fastest 12-month increase since at least 2008.
“[The figures] further challenge the Fed to not only accelerate tapering, which is kind of a given at this point but probably consider hiking in the early part of next year,” Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory, told CNBC.
Where are the Liberal Media on how this is ‘devastating’ to minorities and the poor ??
Or does that only apply to conservative presidents.
The dishonorable Liberal Media is owned and operated by treasonous, dishonest, unethical, immoral, lying, socialist Democrats.
To Democrats, GOD, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own gods, Truth, Facts, Reality, History or voter tally to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
The intent of this treasonous Democrat Party is to access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
You shouldn’t have to ask.. OF COURSE It only applies to conservative presidents.
THAT is the definition of the “Biden Boom” (it’s like a cigar exploding in your face)!
Thanks, President Brandon!