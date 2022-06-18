After vowing to crush Big Oil if he was elected to the White House, President Joe Biden this week floated vague threats about executive action in a letter to oil companies demanding they increase their output and bring down gas prices at the pump.
In a letter filled with ominous but vague threats, and blunt accusations, Biden warned executives at Shell, Chevron, BP, and four other oil companies it is “not acceptable” for their profit margins to be “well above normal” while Americans suffer.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas passed $5 on June 13, a first for the U.S., after averaging $3.08 this time last year, The New York Post reported, citing figures from AAA.
The average price for a gallon of gas has been increasing every month since Biden took office, now 1 1/2 years ago, but the same White House that has literally praised rising gas prices shifted to blaming Russia’s president and, more recently, the major oil companies.
Writing at Forbes, in a May 13 commentary, energy analyst Robert Rapier said oil prices were rising slowly in the final months of the Trump administration, too. But the analyst says Biden is responsible for the biggest jump of all when he stopped importing Russian oil to punish it for attacking Ukraine.
“You may believe that banning Russian oil was the right move, but it does impact gasoline prices,” Rapier writes. “It is arguably the first decision President Biden has made that had an immediate, short-term impact.”
In the threatening letter, the White House warned Big Oil the federal government is “prepared to use all reasonable and appropriate federal government tools and emergency authorities to increase refinery capacity and output in the near term, and to ensure that every region of this country is appropriately supplied.”
What the White House means by “reasonable and appropriate” tools, and by emergency authority, is left up to the oil companies and to the public to guess. Biden this week hinted, however, he is not at fault.
“I don’t want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending,” Biden, referring to economy-wrecking inflation, angrily shouted to AFL-CIO members this week. “We’re changing people’s lives!”
Reacting to President Biden’s letter, H. Sterling Burnett of the Heartland Institute says the president “created every one of the problems that he is now blaming oil companies for.”
It was not the oil companies that ended leases for oil and gas exploration, or stopped pipelines from being constructed, Burnett says, referring to the Biden administration’s up-front plan to punish those industries in the first hours he came into office.
“Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis,” is the long-winded name of the January 20, 2020 order Biden signed on his first day in the Oval Office. That order stopped the permit for expanding the Keystone XL pipeline.
In that same month the Biden administration suspended gas and oil leases and permits for a 60-day review, then Biden signed another executive order entitled “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” That order declared climate change an “essential element” of U.S. foreign policy and national security, and it set up a federal bureaucracy of new federal offices, agencies, working groups, subgroups, and councils to produce reports, strategies, recommendations, and assessments.
At the time of that executive order, a gallon of regular gasoline averaged $2.53 in the U.S.
Responding to the threatening letter, the American Petroleum Institute released a statement that said in part the group welcomes the “opportunity” for “increased dialogue” with the White House but blamed it for a “misguided policy agenda” that shifted domestic oil and natural gas production.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
“At the time of that executive order, a gallon of regular gasoline averaged $2.53 in the U.S.” Part of that battered economy you inherited from Trump, huh, Joe?
I hope the oil companies tell him where to get off. I hope they flat out take him on.
“I hope they flat out take him on.”
I Hope that the U.S. voters take this treasonous Democrat Party and this corrupt, demented, puppet Fool, Joe Biden on and destroy them!!!
“The average price for a gallon of gas has been increasing every month since Biden took office, now 1 1/2 years ago, but the same White House that has literally praised rising gas prices shifted to blaming Russia’s president and, more recently, the major oil companies.”
“Biden this week hinted, however, he is not at fault.”……. Huh??
“I don’t want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending,” Biden, referring to economy-wrecking inflation, angrily shouted to AFL-CIO members this week. “We’re changing people’s lives!” …….. Yep, destroying people’s lives. 🙁 🙁 🙁
“the president “created every one of the problems that he is now blaming oil companies for.”
The Democrats “misguided policy agenda” that shifted domestic oil and natural gas production.”
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and agendas. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions. 🙁 🙁 🙁
“I Joe Biden am proud I can attempt to change American lives from the freedom energy independence of individuals rights to choose their own form of transportation, via government-controlled energy pricing and controls which like when Nixon was president will only cut the supply further than America already has and cause shortages, fuel waiting lines and higher gas prices. You elected me and by Executive orders not THY will, but “MY WILL BE DONE” on earth which we socialists will turn into a promised secular heaven that without the designed image of the Real Creator, just delivers a violent divisive bankrupt secular hell. Like the greatest Consumer, Satan, we Democrats prefer to rule in a hell of our own making of a failing Secular God abandoned nation of aborted Constitutional rights and aborted fetal wrongs, than serve in a God’s imaged American nation of success and creative life forces. Our mottos is “Make American Mediocre again”, so we losers don’t look so bad by comparison, and can guilt trip the successful into carry our water which like the Disney movie fantasia, lets our Democrat elected now uncontrollable squads of Mickey Mouse brooms of our Demonic Democrat Sorcerers drown out all the good that was built from before.
We tell you our democracy is at stake to scare you, what it means really is that it is we Democrats who are really scared that THE PEOPLE are wising up, which puts the their Life Force sucking Party at risk ”
Such hypocrisy: “My mission as President is to utterly destroy you of the oil and gas industries to placate the green weinies but in the meantime I need yuo to help me out of this real jam I created but shutting you down!” Sounds about right!
Well is that not funny the biden calling the oil companies out. Wel was it not the biden monster that canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and stopped almost all domestic oil production? Well the oil companies cannot produce if they do not have product to work with. The only way the oil companies will start producing once more is if they can open the platforms and start pumping again, but alas the biden monster will not allow that. The biden can threaten all he wants but if the oil companies take it to court it will most certainly make the biden look so stupid and foolish, as biden is the one that authorized the shutdown of the pipeline and all the wells that are on any land that biden claims as his.
This whole administration has been nothing but one massive disaster to this nation, it killed off every last thing that PRESIDENT TRUMP had setup to make this nation better than ever, but in his hate he killed it all