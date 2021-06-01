A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot and 10 other people wounded over a roughly six-hour span of gun violence in New York City on Monday.

The mayhem stretched across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and to Staten Island, ending at about 10:30 p.m. in East Harlem, when the teen and a 30-year-old man were shot on Lexington Ave. and E. 123rd St.

The teen, who was shot in the chest, died on the scene, while the older man was hospitalized with a gunshot to the knee, cops said.

The evening’s bloodshed started at 145th St. and Jamaica Ave. just before 4:45 p.m., when a 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, cops said.

Less than an hour later, at 5:40 p.m., a 35-year-old man was hit several times on Eighth Ave. at W. 143rd St. in Harlem. Medics took him to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

In Brooklyn, a man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen on Nostrand Ave. at President St. in Crown Heights. Medics took him to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

More violence erupted in Brooklyn about 7:50 p.m. when four men were shot in front of a bodega on Knickerbocker Ave. near Hancock St. in Bushwick, after getting into a fight with a trio of suspects, police sources said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back, a 24-year-old man in the chest, a 38-year-old man in the right arm and a 29-year-old man in the right leg, police said.

Three of them got to Wyckoff Heights Hospital by private means, while the fourth was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center by EMS, cops said.

All four are expected to survive their wounds, cops said.

A bullet punched through the bodega window during the fusillade.

A sports bike and a dirt bike were found abandoned at the scene. Police believe they belonged to the victims, a cop source said.

Police also recovered a gun from the scene, sources said.

Investigators are looking for three Hispanic men, one wearing a camouflage sweatsuit, another wearing a black hoodie, and a third wearing a black T-shirt with a fanny pack across his chest, cop sources said.

Just over 30 minutes later, two young men were wounded by bullets on Staten Island, on Steuben St. near Weser Ave. in Concord.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and a 20-year-old man was hit in the left leg. Medics took both to Staten Island University Hospital.

Police were still investigating the shootings late Monday, and have made no arrests.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.