Coronavirus fears have knocked Joy Behar off “The View.”

The 77-year-old comedian and persistent critic of President Trump said she has not been told to self-quarantine and does not display any symptoms, but wants to stay away from an abundance of caution.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Ms. Behar says in a pre-taped video that, Variety reported, will air Friday during the show. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

According to Variety, Ms. Behar will not be back on set next week, and will evaluate the situation after that.

Her co-hosts will continue to do the show but without the customary live studio audience, as many talk shows are now doing as coronavirus has spread to pandemic status, Variety reported.

