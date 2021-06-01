EPA deleted its earlier web page, Climate Change Indicators: High and Low Temperature, and replaced it with a new one, Climate Realism reports. Previously, they showed the U.S. Heat Wave Index dating back to 1895.
It is important to note that on this page, data showed drastic spikes in temperatures during the 1930s, nicknamed the “dust bowl” period.
The “dust bowl” years of 1930-1936 were some of the hottest summers on record, specifically across the Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lake States. These record temperatures were also deadly, with around 5,000 directly related deaths.
The chart has now been replaced by a new one, which “disappears” any notion of significant temperature spikes in the 30’s. The EPA also added another new page, Climate Change Indicators: Heat Waves, that doesn’t even contain the “dust bowl” years. Instead, the report starts in the 1960s.
The page also makes some extremely misleading statements, like this one:
“The Earth’s climate is changing. Temperatures are rising, snow and rainfall patterns are shifting, and more extreme climate events like heavy rainstorms and record high temperatures are already happening. Many of these observed changes are linked to the rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, caused by human activities.”
The post POOF? EPA Disappears More Data Inconvenient to their Climate Change Narrative appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The people working at the EPA only have carbon dioxide in their brains and no oxygen in their brains due to “global warming”.
They’ve been wearing their masks too long, breathing too much of their own CO2.
It’s like “systemic racism.” If it’s really happening, you don’t have to fudge or hoax anything.
The exact same historical data was used to extrapolate the coming ice age back in the 70’s, then suddenly shift to a dramatic heating of the planet in teh 90’s; none of the predictions came close to reality so it became climate change, something which has happenened for billions of years being hotter and colder than the present dire predictions. All this is substanciated by those E-mails between the change scientists coluding to make sure the evidence fitted the crime, I mean the scare tactics. All the prognostications of change in 10, 20, 30 years have been way off, even the forcast for tomorrow is subject to change, yet we are told what to do to ‘fix’ a problem that may not be a problem when no one actually knows what the problem is!
So much for “Follow the science”.. MORE LIKE Get rid of the science unless it SAYS WHAT WE WANT it to.
Ituser, you hit the nail on the head. Many climate change “scientists” get federal grants, and what do they do? They conduct studies to fit the narrative to keep get grant money.
I met a couple of geologists while on a camping trip, and asked 3 questions, 1) Why did the Ice Age end?, 2) How much water vapor is in the atmosphere?, and 3) How does the sun affect the earth’s climate? The answer I got was, “we are still in the Ice Age.”
It is IMPOSSIBLE for humans to alter the climate on a global scale even if we wanted to. Humans aren’t causing a change nor can we do anything about the changes that are occurring. That thing up in the sky called the ‘sun’ is responsible for the climate as it has for eons. Yes there are cycles. CO2 is good as it’s what plants need to grow. A volcano puts out more CO2 in a day than all human activity in a year, yet we are ‘causing the earth to warm’. As a wise man once said, follow the money.
You are right about the volcanoes and how many volcanoes are going off at this time, if you look close there are three in Iceland two in Africa there are at least one in central America there are a few in the south pacific and in other parts of the world as well, there is enough CO2 getting pumped into the atmosphere along with all the other gases that the volcanoes put out, and all that gas is helping to cause what is going on. It is not just the people but everything combined.
We obviously need to pass a law prohibiting volcanos.
Also, what about all the bloody forest fires we’ve had in the past 10 years alone.
HOW MUCH CO2 has that released
Leave it to the epa to wipe out everything that does fit what they say, that way those records are no longer available so there is no talking about them well in some way those records still exist but are well hidden. Some of those records are hidden in books and some can be found in the library of the congress, written records will always be around. Just because they made it disappear does not mean it has been destroyed, historical records will always be around.
But these creatures never take into account the volcanoes that erupt all the time, and spew gases of all sorts into the atmosphere.
Yes, there’s been an increase in global temperature in the 20th century. But from what?
It would be very difficult to determine whether human activity has caused the recent change in global temperature, or it’s just natural variation, because we have an extremely poor experiment.
Based upon ice-core data from Greenland and Antarctica, the coldest time in the last 10,000 years was 1870 — just when we started recording meteorology data.
Wow, golly, go figure…plus you just know Traitor Kerry is lurching around somewhere in the halls of the EPA Commissariat.
12,000 years from now the Northern Hemisphere will experience summer in December and winter in June because the axis of the earth will be pointing at the star Vega instead of it’s current alignment with the North Star or Polaris. This seasonal reversal won’t happen suddenly but the seasons will gradually shift over thousands of years.
Astronomer Milutin Milankovitch developed the mathematical formulas upon which these orbital variations are based. He hypothesized that when some parts of the cyclic variations are combined and occur at the same time, they are responsible for major changes to the earth’s climate (even ice ages). Milankovitch estimated climatic fluctuations over the last 450,000 years and described cold and warm periods. Though he did his work in the first half of the 20th century, Milankovich’s results weren’t proven until the 1970s.