On Tuesday, Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi announced that they would ease COVID restrictions in their states and lifting mask mandates. The decisions were immediately met with a stream of criticism from the mainstream media.
Vanity Fair lambasted the decisions and issued this headline: “Republican Governors Celebrate COVID Anniversary With Bold Plan to Kill Another 500,000 Americans.”
Forbes echoed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s claim that the rollbacks were “ill-advised” and “risky” and advised that the decision “will likely lead to another surge of new coronavirus cases.”
Biden himself slammed the decision as “Neanderthal thinking” and went on to say, “I think it’s a big mistake It is critical, critical, critical that they follow the science.”
Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted: “Texas we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks.”
TV personality and New York Times contributor Keith Olbermann tweeted: “Greg Abbott to Texas: Drop Dead”
Yet when Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced that he would ease his state’s COVID restrictions, there was hardly the same criticism. In fact, there hasn’t been much coverage from mainstream news outlets or media personalities at all.
Beginning March 19, Connecticut will have zero capacity limits for most businesses. Texas, by contrast, still has a 75% capacity limit on indoor dining and gyms, a 50% capacity limit on bars, and an order to stop serving alcohol at 11pm.
According to Becker Hospital Review, Connecticut currently ranks No. 7 in COVID deaths per capita. Texas ranks No. 24. Florida, which has the second-oldest population in the country and hasn’t had a mask mandate in place since September, ranks No. 26.
They will never criticize their own, that is how strongly satan has them in his grasp.
“Media Silent As Connecticut Follows Suit”,,,,,,,just more “Silence of the Lambs”, or in this case silence of the media sheep. Fauci is definitely first in line to play the part of Hannibal Lecter, but there are plenty of Democrat leaders whose Nursing home malfeasances could quality them to play the part of an evidence eating serial killer.
OF course they won’t. IF WE the right do it, we are bad/wrong/evil. IF THEY DO THE SAME they are good/correct/right..
“Follow the science”, Dr. Fauci. Sweden, who kept their Country open, with no masks, has six hundred thousand more people, than my state of Michigan. My state of Michigan was locked down by Governor Gretchen. Michigan has 4,000 more deaths than Sweden and 90,000 more covid positive patients than Sweden. Dr. Fauci, you obviously did not follow the science, did you? The Fake News Media, in collusion, with the communist Democrats and Dr. Fauci are doing their best to destroy our society, by following “Fake science”. But what does one expect from communists / Pravda.
Is this the same Fauci that said the Chinese virus is no risk in US in January 2020?
YES IT is.. Just like it’s the same fauci, who said NUMEROUS TIMES> MASKS do not work, do not wear one… NOW IS one of those leading the push to go to TWO MASKS..
Ever since the Marxist Communist DemocRAT Party realized they had a potential crisis to capitalize on, they went into overdrive in locking down our Country while stealing the Presidency. They know they have to continue their Fear mongering in order to push HR1 into law to Unconstitutionally create their one party rule over our Great Nation.