DENVER — Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, reports say.
Denver’s 9News reported Jackson experienced chills and congestion, which led him to be tested for the coronavirus. Over 70 members of the Broncos organization participated in a Black Lives Matter march June 6.
Jackson is the Broncos player who said football must be “100% safe” from the coronavirus before players return. Soon after, he organized and participated in the march of thousands of people through downtown Denver.
"If you ain't with us, you against us." pic.twitter.com/OT0Vqfw3cj
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 6, 2020
The Broncos mostly wore masks at the protests.
Jackson was a standout player in his first season as a member of the Broncos defense, totaling 71 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He was suspended the final two games after a DUI arrest was determined to be a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
