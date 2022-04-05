DENVER (AP) — Colorado joined a handful of other states Monday in codifying the right to abortion in statute, a party-line response to efforts across the country to limit abortion access in anticipation of a pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a challenge to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that banned states from outlawing abortion.
Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which passed the Democratic-led Legislature after dozens of hours of testimony by residents and fierce opposition by minority Republicans. The law guarantees access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and bans local governments from imposing their own restrictions.
It also declares that fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses have no independent rights. That’s a response to failed ballot initiatives that sought to restrict abortion by giving embryos the rights of born humans. In 2014, voters rejected a proposal to add unborn human beings to the state’s criminal code, allowing prosecutors to charge anyone who kills a fetus with a crime.
Colorado was the first state to decriminalize abortion in most cases in 1967, and it allows access to abortion but had nothing in state law guaranteeing it. New Jersey, Oregon and Vermont had previously codified the right to abortion throughout pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.
Republicans would still be able to introduce legislation and ballot measures to reverse the new law. For that reason, abortion rights groups are weighing a 2024 constitutional ballot measure, much like Nevada did in 1990.
Colorado Democrats cited the high court’s consideration of a Mississippi case that could overrule Roe v. Wade, as well as a new Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. If Roe is overturned fully, at least 26 states are likely to either ban abortion outright or severely limit access, the Guttmacher Institute says.
Idaho has enacted a law modeled after the Texas statute. Missouri lawmakers have introduced a bill to make it illegal for the state’s residents to get abortions in other states. Arizona’s legislature has approved a ban on abortion after 15 weeks and, like other states, has a law that would automatically ban abortion if Roe is overturned.
In California, Democratic leaders are considering more than a dozen bills this year to prepare for a Roe reversal. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last month to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans. Washington state enacted a law banning legal action against people who aid or receive an abortion, responding to the Texas law’s provision allowing people to sue abortion providers or those who assist them.
You have to wonder about the logic and rationale of people like this. Unborn life is expendable, yet they will have various laws protecting the general population in life-threatening situations. As their population ages and the number of seniors increases—bringing with it health challenges—do these people become expendable, as well? Obama indicated that as being likely under his Obamacare. Sarah Palin warned about the real possibility of death panels in determining how to control healthcare costs and ration out services to those deemed worthy.
It seems as though if certain lives are “in the way”, they need to be eliminated. Personal worth is removed from the equation.
Now, if one of them, say—in the case of Gretchen Whitmer—has their personal life threatened, then life suddenly becomes precious and something to be protected at all costs.
“The law guarantees access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and bans local governments from imposing their own restrictions.”,,,bought and paid for abortions in Obamacare killings which now passes the guilt on to ALL Americans regardless of party and beliefs. When secular government becomes the god from whom all blessings flow, like food, clothing, housing and medical care, they own you, you are no longer your own, especially when they take your hard-earned tax dollars to pay for the agenda of their evil built American government empire where the road to hell is always paved with their good intentions, always turned upside down in results. If good becomes bad, and bad becomes good, the Devil is always in the details and behind their very thoughts of destruction and crimes against humanity. They often do not do it because they want to, they just do it because they CAN. It brings a false sense of power and omnipotent power to a very weak mind, like the rush of the feeling of omnipotence in a military combat kill that is brought from the battlefield back to the peace of society even after the war is long over but the devalue of human life lives on.