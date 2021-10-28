WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities will no longer make routine arrests at schools, hospitals or a range of other “protected” areas, under new guidelines released Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security.
As part of a further effort to make immigration more targeted, agents and officers are being directed to consider the impact of enforcement actions on communities as well as “broader societal interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the new guidelines.
“We can accomplish our law enforcement mission without denying individuals access to needed medical care, children access to their schools, the displaced access to food and shelter, people of faith access to their places of worship, and more,” Mayorkas said.
The move, part of a series of measures taken under President Joe Biden to unwind some of the harsh immigration policies of his predecessor, is likely to further alienate critics who say weaker enforcement encourages migrants to seek to enter the country illegally.
The action announced by Mayorkas adds to previous policies that directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop carrying out arrests at courthouses and to have agents and officers focus on people in the country illegally who have entered recently, pose a national security threat or have committed serious crimes.
On the list of places that will now be off-limits to enforcement actions are schools; day care and medical facilities; places of worship; playgrounds and recreation centers and demonstrations and rallies.
The new policy is similar to enforcement guidelines issued under President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump’s administration sparked criticism for seeking to arrest and remove anyone in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties. Biden also reversed a Trump policy of detaining people for immigration violations when they showed up to court for other matters.
Let ’em pour in in droves—unvetted and unchecked—bus and fly them all over the country to wherever Biden desires—give them protected areas and sanctuary cities where they are outside of law enforcement—give them access to government benefits—exempt them from the COVID mandated imposed upon legitimate citizens.
Worry and fret over their accommodations and needs while giving American citizens and businesses the middle finger.
I’ll say it again, Biden—whatever ill fate may befall you can’t come soon enough.
I remember growing up in the 60s and my first day attending a high school of about 3000 kids. Most of the teachers were WWII veterans and many coaches ex-DI drill sergeants. The very first day of class these teacher coaches purposely targeted the most obvious future criminals, many of whom were sons of Chicago mafia made men, slamming them up against the lockers during lunch breaks and letting them know who ran the schools. We never had fights or guns brought to schools the rest of the year, nor a need to have police officers present on the property, because all the kids who witnessed this knew what the consequences would be. Then the women and their Democrat unions took over and soon began the great male strength exit from the American teacher ranks. The best way to send a message to the illegally entered kids is to let them watch a few get arrested and deported, and soon the rest would get the message or at least understand that the rule of law would RULE, not the Democrat control freaks bent on changing a successful society into a failed one which happens every time they take over the ruling where the laws soon get ignored and the rules changed like diapers by people who are unable to lead, refuse to follow, and won’t just get out of the way.
Son of Thunder, I wholeheartedly agree with you. I had a US history teacher that was a WWII vet, one of the best teachers I had. He laid down the law the first day of class, but in our school, we didn’t have big city gang problems. In regards to your middle finger comment, in our case,Vaseline is not being used.
“as “broader societal interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said”. Hey Mayorkas, “as broader societal interests”, you need to be tried as a traitor to our Country.
Surely when these satanic overseers of America finally have the tides turned on them they not only will they finally believe the detest that America has for them, they most likely will suffer the consequences of all they have done to destroy all Americans for the opportunity of an illegals vote.
In a nation la law-abiding, freedom loving citizens of integrity, there are NO PLACES allowed for criminals to hide and feel safe in. When the criminals take over political parties and get placed in charge of the safety and well being of THE PEOPLE, it is THE PEOPLE that soon have no place to hide and it is only the Party, not THE PEOPLE who gets to feel safe and entitled not to mention government protected. This former great American Democrat party has been taken over by criminals, run buy criminals who get rich in criminal redistribution of wealth and criminally elected in stolen mail-in ballots and reprogrammed voting machines. The criminals do everything to weaken and disarm the honest and law-abiding and control them with their now obvious outright lies. Can rebellion be far behind? When the Supreme Court falls to their corruption, lies and deceptions, the balance of powers promised in the Constitution will keep the unbalanced American Democrat Criminal minds in power for generations. Let THE PEOPLE AWAKEN, let battle begin. The foreigners that criminally enter are not with us, but against us, and in their disregard for our immigration laws, just breed more disregard for all our laws, turning our streets into the wild West, with their media elevated guys like Alec Baldwin’s designed to become our Sheriff.
What’s left of America was just given away piece by piece to illegal aliens. Not that this is anything new, it’s been going on for over 50 years by both political parties. Presidents Trump and Ike were the only ones to even attempt stopping the tsunami of illegals pouring in, both slowed them down but could not completely stop them. Far to many of our elected officials were more than willing to sell their soul and their country for money, power and votes. We re-elect most of them as we sit idly by on our apathetic rear ends and watch our nation being assassinated.
It is sickening to my stomach, that we as a nation, have SO MANY IN CHARGE, who utterly DESPISE it.
I guess Mayorkas neglected to mention that THE BORDER appears to be another one of their “protected areas”!
Curious isn’t it, those protected areas are the areas most vulnerable for many of the crimes committed such as shootings because the are ‘protected’ as gun free zones or other restrictiions.
arrest this tyrant for subversion and aiding an invading army of other countrys trash.
Who would arrest him?
Merrick Garland?
Who do you think would do that? The FBI? good luck.
Garland? Fat chance.
The GOP?? Wishful thinking.
An area in which those violating the law cannot be arrested are not protected, but unprotected.