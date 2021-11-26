The board of regents for the University System of Georgia said it will not change the names of more than 70 of its buildings that bear those of figures who supported White supremacy, slavery and oppression.
The regents made their decision after reviewing the report from the Naming Advisory Group that recommended changing the names of 75 buildings and colleges to ensure “no building included on the system’s campuses holds the name of someone who does not reflect the USG published standards.”
The group was formed in June of last year to study the appropriateness of the names on campus and college buildings, and made its recommendation from nearly 900 named for individuals, groups of individuals, companies or landmarks.
In a statement Monday, the regents said they are “grateful” for the group’s work but they will not be adopting any of its recommendations.
“The purpose of history is to instruct. History can teach us important lessons, lessons that if understood and applied make Georgia and its people stronger,” the Board of Regents said. “The board, therefore, will not pursue name changes on USG buildings and colleges as recommended.”
The regents described the intent of the group as to better understand the names that mark its buildings while recognizing “there would likely be a number of individuals who engaged in behaviors or held beliefs that do not reflect or represent our values today.”
“Understanding the history of names fulfills a knowledge mission that has guided USG for the past 90 years,” they said.
The decision was met with swift condemnation from groups that sought to have the names changed, including #RenameGrady, which petitioned for journalist Henry Grady’s name to be removed from UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication over his espousal of White supremacy.
The group said the board’s decision is not surprising and demonstrates to them “the board’s support for racism and the upholding of White supremacy.”
“This failure signals a willful ignorance of the history of people of color and a disregard for the physical, emotional and mental well-being of BIPOC students who have to walk the halls of these institutions every day,” it said in a statement, referring to Black, Indigenous and people of color. “#RenameGrady condemns this hostile decision and urges the regents to reconsider.”
“the University System of Georgia said it will not change the names of more than 70 of its buildings that bear those of figures who supported White supremacy, slavery and oppression”. So let me get this straight, if the University System of Georgia will not change names on it’s buildings, the buildings names support “white supremacy, slavery and oppression”? How do names on buildings, which are inanimate objects, support anything (“white supremacy, slavery and oppression”). The only thing the left wing wants to do is erase history and that is to be expected from the evil Democrats who are communists.
Congratulations !!!!! Finally, somebody is using some common sense with this politically correct name-change garbage.
“This failure signals a willful ignorance of the history of people of color and a disregard for the physical, emotional and mental well-being of BIPOC students who have to walk the halls of these institutions every day,” it said in a statement, referring to Black, Indigenous and people of color. “#RenameGrady condemns this hostile decision and urges the regents to reconsider.” Then admit your own willful ignorance of the history of people and stop being a bunch of crybabies. How many years have these buildings been there with these names and all of a sudden racism and White Supremacy just popped up out of nowhere and you are offended over something you didn’t even endure. Get a life. Get an education. Get your facts straight. Get over it.
The left needs to expunge history because so much of it rflects directly on them, if questions are asked about the person a building was named for, the answer would have to include he or she was a Democrat! If they want to change the name I suggest forming a group to reimburse the original donors or their descendants for the cost they incurred in today’s dollars, then they rename whatever they want..
Great move, all those buildings named after Southern Democrat slave owners will correctly teach who owned the slaves, what party promoted the institution and what party created its downfall, and which party went to war to ensure blacks remained as property, not fully invested citizens. The board’s decision does not support White supremacy but refutes the inferiority or rewritten history that darkens our people’s ability to unite as one people. Had those Southern Democrats actually won the Civil war, the renaming of buildings would be the last thing THE PEOPLE of color would have to worry about.
“Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it
and if it offense you the better. Because you are less likely to repeat it.
It is NOT yours to change or erase, it belongs to all of us.
Actually Santayana said ““Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” First you have to remember it before you can learn from it,,,,Sleepy Joe and the selective memory Democrats on Drugs can’t do either, so they keep doing the same mistakes the European and Asian socialist/communists did, over and over again, and expect to get different results, as America begins to suffer. Einstein defined this as insanity. Most modern Russian and Chinese citizens today agree when you are forced to live with the mistakes and the insanity of Socialism, humanity’s greatest and most lethal chosen mistake on record yet.