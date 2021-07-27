OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.
The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.
“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”
The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.
Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."
— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021
Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn’t identify the victim.
The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.
Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
If the Democrat socially raised criminals target the elderly, handicapped, and mentally challenged, I’m surprised sleepy Joe has yet to be mugged. He is a perfect example of what liberalism breeds in the humran condition, socially and mentally dependent upon others to do his thinking for him, and unable to last more than 60 seconds under the bleaches with a guy like Trump where even the Boxer would probably defend herself better in socialist taught submission. It seems that as we humans age, God has designed us to reflect in strength or weakness the exact way we weakened or strengthen those intrusted to our care in our youth and middle age. Joe and Hunter, two birds of a feather, one the deformed clay, the other the blind potter producing that which is easily cracked when attempting to put it to good use.When the socially raised criminals target their victoms, they soon find themselves in a circular firing squad of fellow indoctrinated party memebers
And the assailant was most likely just let out of prison by a Leftist judge.
Justice Served !
Not wishing any harm or injury to anyone, but if this would happen to enough of these upstarts, maybe the message would sink in. Find out first-hand what the rest of us deal with. Too bad she couldn’t have called 911 and been told that the mailbox was full and to leave a message.
These ELITES will now be hiring 24 hour Body Guards on the tax payers dime. Senator Boxer , welcome to our real world that YOU and the other Progressive Socialist/Marxists Democrats created.
Not wishing any harm or injury to anyone, but if this would happen to more of these
self-righteous dishonorable Democrat elite….
Know that from the bottom of my heart, I wouldn’t give a .
I’m sure she’ll take satisfaction in knowing that defunded police will get “right on it”
I’m sure the elite politicians are all shocked to find that an elderly white woman is no safer on their crime ridden streets than any of the elderly Chinese that we have all seen beaten down in the Democrat liberal cities.
This is what happens when you neuter the police, even grandmothers and grandfathers are not safe in broad daylight in the heart of the cesspools Democrats have created.
The Democrats have created this monster so they should complain when it comes close to them, most seem to have hired private security that is denied ordinary citizens. The follow up to this incident should go quicker because it involves a Democrat in a Democrat city than that of Senator Rubio and his family in Washington run by Democrats who hate Republicans!
karma is a b**** demoncrats.
Barbs: don’t forget—-you DESERVED what you got based on what we were taught by the Biden/Harris sanctioned Black Lives Matter riots that view you as living a flamboyant life style you rated as white privilege.