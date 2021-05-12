In a shocking piece of honest journalism — that could have been written by Human Events News – the New York Times treated a CDC statistic with skepticism, calling it “misleading.”

Last month, the CDC released new guidelines for mask wearing outside because “less than 10 percent” of COVID-19 transmissions happened outdoors.

But, “the number is almost certainly misleading,” the piece reads.

“It appears to be based partly on a misclassification of some Covid transmission that actually took place in enclosed spaces,” it continues. “An even bigger issue is the extreme caution of CDC officials, who picked a benchmark, 10 percent, so high that nobody could reasonably dispute it.”

The piece even compares the statistic to shark attacks, saying that the percentage of virus transmission occurring outdoors is like saying sharks attack fewer than 20,000 swimmers a year: both true and deceiving.

“This isn’t just a gotcha math issue. It is an example of how the CDC is struggling to communicate effectively, and leaving many people confused about what’s truly risky,” the piece says. “CDC officials have placed such a high priority on caution that many Americans are bewildered by the agency’s long list of recommendations.”

Indeed, that is the case.

Americans have become so accustomed to fearing this virus and, in return, the CDC has become increasingly comfortable with their mounting power: what they say, goes.

At this point, even the New York Times is more reliable than the CDC and that’s saying a lot.

“All the while, the scientific evidence points to a conclusion that is much simpler than the CDC’s message: masks make a huge difference indoors and rarely matter outdoors.”

