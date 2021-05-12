House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney Wednesday morning in a closed-door vote from the No. 3 spot from leadership — but the Wyoming Republican remained defiant on the way out.
“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said after the vote. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution, and I think it’s very important that we make sure whomever we elect, is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution.”
From the Desk of Donald J. Trump
Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!
WASHINGTON (AP) — A combative Rep. Liz Cheney lashed out at leaders of her own Republican Party late Tuesday, accusing former President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters of following a path that would “undermine our democracy.”
On the eve of a closed-door meeting when House Republicans seem certain to oust her from a leadership post because of her clashes with the former president, Cheney, R-Wyo., took to the House floor to state her case.
“I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy,” Cheney said.
She did not mention party leaders by name. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise, R-La., have called for her removal after she repeatedly rejected Trump’s false claim that he lost the November election due to widespread fraud, and for his role in encouraging supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Today, we face threat America has never seen before,” she told the nearly empty House chamber. “A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence.”
Top Republicans have asserted their chief objection has been that as No. 3 House GOP leader, Cheney should be focusing on messages that would help the party win House control in next year’s elections, not on internal party divisions over the former president.
Well, RINO Liz Cheney can you explain why No Democrat Party elite have been held legally responsible for their crimes? But the Democrat Party elite will invent charges and either prosecute or attempt to prosecute any Republican that the Democrat Party disagrees with?
Examples:
* “Hillary Clinton Has Admitted To Destroying Evidence”. In addition to admitting that she put classified information in a non-classified venue, that is the crime in which General Petraeus has agreed to plead guilty to. She now has admitted to destroying subpoenaed evidence after she was on notice of the existence subpoena. But Never prosecuted.
* Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” (lies, opinions, rumors) not “proof”.
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
“Nancy Pelosi dubbed Trump supporters as “enemies of the state.”
The GOP is DONE precisely because of vermin like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney. 80+ million Americans have no representation and are being treated as untermensch by the ruling class and their boot-licking supporters. The Tree of Liberty is nearly dead.
Aptly stated!!!
“SHE Will not sit back and watch the rule of law ignored”?
Wrench, where the hell have you been over the past 10 years. WE SAW PLENTY OF examples of laws being FLAT OUT BROKEN by the DNC, and nothing being done. WE Saw plenty of examples of dems FLAT OUT SUPPORTING rioters and arsonists..
YET you and your cronies did nothing.
IGNORE THE RULE OF LAW.. THAT IS all you cowards in the gop have been doing..
“ accusing former President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters of following a path that would undermine our democracy.”,,,,,,,, “ stating the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence.”
Chech Vaclav Havel wrote, “If the main pillar of the system is living a lie, then it is not surprising that the fundamental threat to it is living the truth.”
Revealing the truth of the stolen election threatens the establishment Cheney family dynasty of deception that has made them rich beyond compare. Most rich families used to train a member for the clergy to secure their fortunes. These days they go into politics. Our founders NEVER claimed or encouraged the creation of a Democracy having studied the failed history of Democratic rule by the masses in emotion, but a representative Republic as stated in our Constitution. Only Democrats fear the undermining of a nation’s democracy because they seek only to continue to secure their high positions of power via emotional displays, now revealed by Cheney in continual hissy fits of displayed Trump jealousy, which once revealed soon reveals itself to be the true tribute that mediocrity pays to genius. Say what you will about Trump, but he was pure genius in the way he organized this nation for returned sanity and success which now threatens the Cheney family representatives, once exceptional, but now degenerated into pure desperate jealous mediocrity.
Well stated…
America is a Republic, not a Democracy.
But right now it is being led by DEMO-Crazies
IF the left had their way, we’d no longer even BE A democracy, but a ONE PARTY tyranny.
These people (Both DemonRats and RINO’s) NEVER, NEVER, EVER had the best interest of the people of this country, they all go there to rape and pillage the coffers of the American Peoples Tax money!!
Our founders detested “democracy” , and for good reason. It is exactly democracy that will wind up getting us voted into communism.
Scruffy, you’re spot on! I’ve been asking myself that same question, over, and over and over. You are a True American Patriot! Thanks for your service!
There is a very real threat to the “Republic” which cheney refers to as “our democracy”. That threat is known as congress.
It is also threatened by presidents over stepping their bounds and by a most of the time “misguided” supreme court. All
three branches ignore our Constitution and do whatever they please. Republicans are in just the position they desire right
now. They are the minority party in congress and now have their favorite excuse “we don’t have the votes to stop the democrats”, they also have an opposition party president whom they have no control over and does whatever his handlers tell him to do. Until the states stand up and nullify ALL of the illegal laws and actions of bloated central govt. there is no hope for the USA… Cheney’s removal from committees is nothing more than a dog and pony show produced by republicrats trying to make the conservatives in this nation think they are doing something. Republicans for the most part have become cowardly democrats that lack the intestinal fortitude to admit they are democrats. Regardless of party, if they are not conservatives who believe in our Constitution they need to be removed from congress, the courts and the presidency…
They don’t lack “intestinal” fortitude, they lack TESTICULAR fortitude!
I DO agree with you, that the Establishment Republicans are almost WORTHLESS!
We need to ask ourselves: WHY does the rest of the GOP Voters continue to vote for these LOSERS?
There are a handful of elected GOP worth support: Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan, for example. Depending on the day (and how close it is to an election [or a camera]) Lindsey Graham is a toss-up (I still don’t trust him, based on his long running devotion to Juan McCain, and HIS STUPID policy ideas)!
WardMD Everything you’ve stated is true, except for one thing, the Establishment Republican are not almost worthless, they ARE worthless. Their only concern is for themselves. Regardless of their party affiliation, their actions are on par with the Democrats. They see the problems that they have the power to correct, but refuse to in favor of having campaign talking points. They themselves are part of the swamp that has needed draining for decades. They stand for nothing, preferring to sit in their positions of power without having to do any real work. Any politician who believes that keeping their job is more important then doing their job (and that describes almost all of Congress of both parties) is a WORTHLESS politician.
I was pretty enthusiastic about Jim Jordan until he let Fauci pass on his 600,000 deaths from the Dos Equis Virus indicating that he was NOT doing his homework. The truth, surprisingly coming from the CDC, is that only 5% of the total deaths are from the virus ONLY with NO comorbidities so it’s really just under 30,000. I would assume if he’s buying into that myth, he could very well be buying into the one about only 11 million criminal invaders too. None of these people know anything other than what their millennial staffers tell them.
I used to think Jordan was one of the few good ones, but when he was grilling Fauci, he let him slide on the 600K dying from the Dos Equis Virus when even the CDC states that approximately 5% or 30K died just from the Virus without any comorbidities, meaning the bulk of the deaths were WITH the virus, not FROM the virus. It’s fewer people than die on the highway every year and way fewer than die from heart disease or medical malpractice. He, like all the rest get his information from his millennial staffers and doesn’t do any original research. I would think he’s also under the impression that there are only the fairy tale number of 11 million criminal invaders from Latin America and every other third world hell hole who happen to find their way to the Rio Grande.
Intestinal fortitude and testicular fortitude are the same damn thing. TOTALLY AND UTTERLY absent in EVERYONE in the gop…
AND I MEAN EVERYONE..
YEA sure a few bark loudly against the dems, but when push comes to shove, they COWER JUST AS much as the rest do….
Democracy is NOT one party rule with the other party bent over the barrel….some how Liz Cheney believes it is….get her the hell out!
Liz take your father Dick and fly on an airplane, with a one way ticket to Iraq, as you, Liz, are a threat to our Democratic Republic.
No, Liz, Trump And GOP backers DO NOT threaten Democracy!
NO ONE is saying to just throw out the Nov 3, 2020 election (without “due process” [investigations and PROOF]). Dismissing (out of hand) is what YOU and YOUR backers are doing!
ALL we want (for the moment, anyway) is to ENSURE that our elections are FREE AND FAIR (that is, ALL LEGAL votes counted, and ONLY LEGAL votes were counted).
WHY do YOU feel that THAT is a threat to Democracy?
ACTUALLY i am saying we need to FULLY AND UTTERLY Throw the results out, CAUSE OF HOW MUCH sheer weight of evidence there is, it was FLAT OUT fraudulent in a good dozen + states..
The entire thing needs to be put out to pasture..
The more I hear from Republicans, not Democrats, the more I’m convinced that we will either go to war (Civil War) OR we will roll over and allow the Swamp to dominate us to the point that we will effectively have NO DEMOCRACY. This is bizarre, what the Swamp creatures can say with a straight face, even conjuring up some very powerful emotions to convey their fake story. This makes me angry, and I guess if we are about to go to war, we should get much more angry! I can understand now how those who over powered the gov. in Romania, took the Dictator, Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife out and shot them. These people are traitors of the worst kind. I say that and I truly am sorry that puts her dad squarely in this realm as well. They have chosen this path!
More and more i fear you are right…
The enemy within. We should be fighting against the damage being done by the current fascist, socialist unelected administration; instead we are listening to this democratic party operative (RINO) pontificate her attacks on us. Get rid of this woman…
maga folks upset the do nothing rino’s apple cart .
and that is a good thing.
They didn’t waste any time getting her out of leadership. Too bad she’s still in Congress. She’ll probably vote with the Democrats on every single bill that comes along until Wyoming votes her out in 2022.
Is it just me or did she ever accomplish anything in Congress? I know she’s Cheney’s daughter, I knew she was in Congress, but I don’t remember any accomplishments. Anyone?
If her name was Smith she wouldn’t have been there.
She’s a rat. She must get all her political views, opinions and information from CNN. She is scum. She sounds and acts just like a fascist Democrat. Elected only by her name and Daddy’s connections. This makes the Bush-Cheney administration look even more stupid and inept. That Comey was supposedly a Republican should tell you everything you need to know.
That is why for the LONGEST TIME i have felt “IF YOUR PARENT(S) RAN and held office, YOU CAN’T.. there must be at least ONE GENERATION BETWEEN those in the same family, serving.
Democrats can only live a lie because the truth to Democrats is like Holy Water and Sunlight to a Vampire. Liz Cheney is a RINO Traitor and a large part of the Swamp. GOP ” Establishment ” is much the same and also part of the Swamp. Trump will clean house this time… You can bet on it……………. Shut-Up Liz and Get OUT !!!……….TRUMP 2024
That’s one down, so many more to go.
These days, it might be easier to list those we WANT TO KEEP< rather than those we need to kick out..
Cause that list of those good folks, is VERY VERY small.
She better take a hard look at what the Democrats are doing to the country from the moment Joe Biden was elected let alone after he became supreme potentate. It was Donald Trump and those she condemned that kept the Democrat hordes from running roughshod over the nation, the very thing are doing at this very moment. She, by her actions, helped facilitate this fiasco and should be held accountable for it.
Liz Cheney is no different than the Democrat monsters that are in power right now ! How DARE she say that Donald Trump “Provoked the attack on the Capitol, to steal the election” ? The truth is that THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN from Trump, and you will never convince me otherwise ! He was an outstanding President, who kept his word, and tried to do everything that he promised to do, with NO help from either the Democrats, OR the RINO’S !
Dizzy Lizzy needs to take a step back and understand she’s lashing out against her own. It’s one thing to state your opinion, it’s another to punish people in your own party because they disagree. She has become a Pariah and needs to be marginalized . Like a center on a Football team who keeps hiking the ball early , her antics effect the entire team and in the end the entire team loses the game because of her errors !! Time to get a new center !!
Who does she think she represents? She is either a traitor or totally out of touch with the average American. What an oinker.
SHE IS BOTH.. A full on traitor AND out of touch with we the voters.
“’I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy,’ Cheney said.”
That’s why we elected him you stupid twit; Democracy is “the rule of the mob” and he was trying to restore our Republic aka “the rule of law”. Why don’t you read our Constitution and see the fundamental foundation of our country?
She’s an ignorant fool. The RINOs and pinkos can always dish it out but they can’t take it. The professional rat bait political class along with politically correct and corrupt CEOs need to be purged and sent to reeducation camps.
The only comment known to the Dumbocrats: “TRUMP DID IT!”
The Words from the Greatest President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump about Liz Cheney:
She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!
Of Course she is a War Monger, it doesn’t hurt when your Daddy “Trick Dick Cheney” and RINO along with the RINO in Chief Bush Wacker, is the largest stock holder in Halliburton the most powerful sub contractor for the military, D.C. is one big cesspool of garbage that needs to be drained and reset all over again!
Everybody that is witnessing this ought to know by now that this is all “Window Dressing” by the RINO’ because they know that they are in trouble and they are desperately trying to save face with the 100 million strong who voted for President Trump! Liz is taking the fall for a broken and destroyed Republican Party that does not have a snowballs chance in H$#! to win in 2024 with anybody else except Donald Trump
She can vow to fight against Donald J Trump forever, but her forever ends with the 2022 election. The State that put her into politics will vote her out so fast, her head will spin. She will be free to join her Marxist Communist DemocRATS and become a LOSER once again.
I certainly HOPE THEY DON’T re-elect this witch..
Liz Cheney is very talented. She maintains a lie per sentence and turns it up to five lies per sentence.
Good riddance to RINO garbage. Hope Wyoming voters push her to the primary curb. Cheney and her little band of never-Trumpers are so stupid they think doing things that Dems approve makes them the “real” Republicans when Dems cheer only Repub sell-outs like McCain and Romney..
Dems feared Trump so naturally RINOs worked to help Dems get rid of him. They are traitors to the Republican base, stabbing a Republican President in the back while not laying a glove on two of the worst Dem Presidents, Obama and Imposter Biden.