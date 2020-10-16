Steve Scully is busted! The former C-SPAN host who was slated to be the moderator for the second presidential debate has been put on leave after lying about a tweet to Trump adversary Anthony Scaramucci. Scully said his Twitter account was hacked, and the Commission on Presidential Debates backed him up. It turns out, it was all a lie. Is this why the second presidential debate was canceled?

As it turns out, Scully is as leftwing as the commission itself. Scully once served as an intern to Joe Biden. After seeing the bias of Chris Wallace in the first debate, who thought it was a good idea to have a former Joe Biden intern as moderator for the second Trump vs Biden debate?

Facebook and Twitter are actively influencing the presidential election through censorship. Plus, President Trump and Joe Biden participated in dramatically different town hall events.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

