TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz has announced he is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican candidate but that feel-good, flag-waving announcement is encountering a dose of reality in middle America where life is much more real than daytime television.

According to The Associated Press, the heart surgeon brings “unrivaled name recognition” to his political race thanks to his “Dr. Oz Show” that began when he became a regular face on Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Oz launched his campaign by dropping “America first” in a one-minute ad in which he calls himself a “conservative” but, in reality, the longtime New Jersey resident is being accused of posing as a Pennsylvanian and pretending to be conservative.

Diane Gramley of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania says, first of all, it is “problematic” for Oz to run in Pennsylvania after renting his in-law’s home in order to qualify as a candidate.

According to the AP story, Oz has lived in New Jersey for two decades but is registered to vote at his in-law’s home located in suburban Philadelphia.

And that’s just for starters.

“He’s portraying himself as a conservative,” Gramley says of the GOP candidate, “which he is not.”



A blistering op-ed at Townhall.com points out Oz supports strict gun laws; has suggested America is a victim of “systemic racism,” which is a tenet of critical race theory; and supports the anti-medical push to change confused transgender children.

Some highly-placed Republicans have voiced support for Oz’s candidacy but Gramley says she is hopeful they’re not being fooled by his TV role in an effort to defeat Sen. Pat Toomey.

“I would hope they would truly do their homework,” she warns, “before coming out and saying, Well, this is a good idea.”