Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has announced plans to run for Congress again, just months after being expelled when he was charged with multiple counts of fraud and stealing from donors.

Mr. Santos announced the surprise move while attending President Biden’s State of the Union address at the Capitol on March 7; marking his first time back at the House chamber since he was ousted in December.

The former U.S. lawmaker, who had previously represented New York’s 3rd District, said he plans to challenge fellow Republican Rep. Nicholas J. LaLota in his House bid.

“Tonight, I came to the SOTU (State of the Union) with an open mind and heart because I believe in the great idea that is the United States of America,” Mr. Santos said.

“I just witnessed a weak, frail president deliver spin and lies to the American people from inside the chambers. I have made several personal sacrifices in the name of serving the American people. My promise is that I will never back down because of my love for this country,” he continued.

Mr. Santos went on to claim that New York “hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily,” despite him being expelled from office in a 311-114 vote last year.

The former lawmaker added that this was “thanks to RINO, empty suits” like his rival, Mr. LaLota, who had called for an investigation into Mr. Santos in December and introduced a resolution to expel him.

“He is willing to risk the future of our majority and the future of this country for his own political gain,” he said of Mr. LaLota.

“After a lot of prayer and conversation with my friends and family, I have made a very important decision that will shake things up,” Mr. Santos continued.

“Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick for the battle over #NY1. I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country. God bless you all, and we are off to the races!” the former New York rep added.

As well as issuing a public statement, the Santos for Congress campaign also filed organization paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on March 7 stating his intention to run in the 1st District, CNN reported.

Charged With Fraud, Lying to Congress

Mr. Santos pleaded not guilty in May to federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and making false statements to Congress.

Prosecutors have accused him of using a limited liability company (LLC) to carry out a “scheme to defraud supporters of his candidacy for the House” during his successful congressional campaign in September 2022.

According to the DOJ, Mr. Santos illegally transferred a $25,000 campaign donation from one donor and a $24,000 donation from another to that LLC’s bank account, which he controlled, laundering the money and spending much of it purchasing personal items, including clothing, and paying off debts.

Additionally, Mr. Santos is charged with unlawfully applying for unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act during the pandemic and lying to the House of Representatives in financial statements. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, too.

Following his expulsion from the House in December, Mr. Santos was replaced by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) following a special election. However, as a former member of Congress, he still retains floor privileges, allowing him to attend various events such as the president’s annual address.

Responding to Mr. Santos’s announcement on March. 7, his GOP rival Mr. LaLota wrote on the social media platform X: “To raise the standard in Congress and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos.”

“If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in,” Mr. LaLota added.

The New York primary election will take place on June 25.