Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the Chicago Police Department’s ban on protesters being able to demonstrate on the block where she lives, telling reporters Thursday that she and her family at times require heightened security because of threats she receives daily.
Lightfoot refused to elaborate on the specific threats, but said she receives them daily against herself, her wife and her home. Comparisons to how the Police Department has protected previous mayors’ homes, such as Rahm Emanuel’s Ravenswood residence, are unfair because “this is a different time like no other,” Lightfoot told reporters.
“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown were asked at an unrelated news conference about a Tribune report noting police have banned protesters from demonstrating on her block in the Logan Square neighborhood, ordering officers to arrest anyone who refuses to leave.
The directive surfaced in a July email from then-Shakespeare District Cmdr. Melvin Roman to officers under his command. It did not distinguish between the peaceful protesters Lightfoot regularly says she supports and those who might intend to be destructive, but ordered that after a warning is given to demonstrators, “It should be locked down.”
Activists and police sources could not cite instances when the city repeatedly locked down her predecessor Emanuel’s block against protesters. The Kenwood block where former President Barack Obama lived with his family when his primary residence was in Chicago was shut down for access only by residents after his election.
But Lightfoot said such comparisons “don’t make any sense,” after Brown referenced the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as civil unrest that have flared since the George Floyd killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“I’m not going to make any excuses for the fact that, given the threats I have personally received, given the threats to my home and my family, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they’re protected,” Lightfoot said. “I make no apologies whatsoever for that.”
Since the order, and even for a time just prior to its writing, Chicago cops have repeatedly blocked protesters’ access to the block with groups of officers and barricades. Police have often kept protesters contained at the nearby corner of Kimball and Wrightwood avenues, though one standoff between activists and officers last month saw police go as far as bringing in an armored vehicle in case things got out of hand.
Aside from the expanded police presence to block protesters from reaching her home, Lightfoot already receives 24/7 protection from cops including officers stationed at the residence. The aggressive policing has sometimes siphoned away resources from the area’s police district, some sources with knowledge of the situation said, leading to quiet grumbling.
Both Lightfoot and Brown noted there are laws on the books banning residential protests, but Brown acknowledged the Police Department does not always enforce them. Brown said the city tries to give “wiggle room” for protesters.
Brown also cited instances where peaceful protests have been “hijacked” by agitators as reason for keeping demonstrators off Lightfoot’s block.
“We have seen very peaceful First Amendment protests for the most part but embedded in each of those protests have been very violent people. And they’re embedded. They put up umbrellas. And they come for a fight,” Brown said. “So we have to prepare for what we’ve seen.”
So there are laws but the city only enforces them to protect the mayor and it’s partner. Nice!
Here’s a threat fungusfoot. You are going to hell when you die.
Lightfoot the Tyrant. One who should not even be in office, much less being voted into office.
She is also the one who got her hair done, because as she says, “I’m the face of the city and needed to get my hair done.” But not the masses, oh no, they must stay in the shelter in place mode, otherwise they will be fined.
If the Socialist Dems get into office, you will see so may MANDATES and EDICTS given it will make American’s heads spin.
Better buckleup, this election is going to be one for the history books, well, history is being re-written. Americans are worried about sending their children back to school better worry about what their children are being taught and vet those text books, and question everything, including Bunker Basement Biden.
Which brings to mind something else about Biden. Since he “hit a home run with his speech” as Chris Wallace said, then there is absolutely no reason why he cannot debate a number of times Donald Trump. Something else, they said he stuttered. Odd to me I never heard him stutter once while he has gone to the mic numerous times in Congress, or speaking. I believe the stuttering excuse is being used to explain why he doesn’t want to debate.
Yeah she is worthless, but yet I will lay you 10-1 she gets re-elected and so will all these marxist governors and mayors.
I’m surprised the police had the the staff to enforce this relatively minor issue when the city is rife with rioting, murders, etc., and for someone who obviously has no respect for law enforcement. I forget, they took an oath to protect, defend, and enforce the law, something they do out of duty.