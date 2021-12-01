Shareholder activists are suing California over a law they argue is not only unconstitutional and immoral, but also racist.
The National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) joined with the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) in a federal lawsuit over a California law requiring companies to adhere to minimum quotas of board members based on race or sexual orientation.
“Setting aside solely on the basis of race or sexual orientation is illegal,” says Scott Shepard, director of NCPPR’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP). “Their response will be that we’re racist and homophobes because we want everybody to have an equal shot based on their merit rather than being judged by the color of their skin or by other generalized characteristics.”
Shepard warns if this doesn’t stop in California, it will soon be in another hard-left state.
“Then the pressure will be on to do it everywhere, because if you don’t set positions aside on the basis of race or sex, then suddenly [in the eyes of leftists] you’re the racist or the sexist,” says Shepard.
“We’ve seen for the better part of a year now that what’s called ‘anti-racism’ is actually super-racist,” he continues. “So, we’ll see that going again and again and again – and we have to fight now before it gets to effectively be the law of the land.”
The Golden State, he argues, deserves better than “legally mandated” racism – especially if it is promoted under the “Orwellian guise of ‘anti-racism.'”
The National Center is also involved in a similar lawsuit against the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) over the SEC’s approval of the Nasdaq Stock Market’s board diversity rules, which Nasdaq-listed companies to either establish board of director quotas on the basis of race, sex and sexual orientation, or explain why they have not done so.
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Like the current Presidential administration, hiring is not based on those most qualified to do the intended job but to ameliorate all the factions claiming some sort of afflicted status keeping them out of positions they haven’t the qualifications to perform.
BUT this has been the way of the left, for decades.. LEGALIZING RACISM and Sexism, under the guise of “Affirmative action” policies..
Merit doesn’t matter. WHO YOU ARE (sex/race/homo etc) does.
Racism seemed to be defined by the political left as only occurring against minorities. When in fact, Oprah saying the all white people have white privelidge is a racist statement. She doesn’t see it that way because she is rich, privelidge and black. The Democrats are passing laws that clearly discriminant against whites in the name of social justice for minorities.
That’s unfortunately, how it’s been for 3+ decades now.. RACISM to those in power, IS ONLY Whites vs others… NEVER from minorites to other minorities or to whites.
We should be TEARING DOWN statues, monuments and street/school names of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Left has ABANDONED his ideals and policies (judging one by the content of their character, not the color of their skin)!
They have been chipping away at his memory be DEMANDING reparations and “affirmative action” (aka: Reverse Discrimination).
NOW, the Democrat Party wants to institutionalize this “reverse racism”!
Personally, I believe that ALL races have BRILLIANT and talented people – and that it is an INSULT to them, to force employers (college entrance, and corporate boards of directors) to populate positions based FIRST (if not solely) on RACE (and/or sexual orientation).
Frankly, I really want THE MOST QUALIFIED person as the pilot of the airplane I fly in, or build the bridge or building I use – regardless of their skin tone, religion, sex (or gender), or sexual orientation, etc.
I recall some company that Jesse Jackson was trying to hustle into paying him off (for not hiring “enough” blacks)… The president of that company told Jesse to NOT just come an protest, but to BRING HIM the resumes of QUALIFIED blacks, and he would hire them. It is my recollection that Jesse didn’t bring A SINGLE RESUME (and never showed up at all)!
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing.
One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
I Love and worship the lord GOD almighty and his son Jesus Christ.
I try to follow the 10 Commandments of GOD and I do not hate anyone (dislike but not hate)
So, Yep, I am the Biggest Bigot that ever got Bigoted
and am intolerant of a multitude of immoralities.
What get’s me, is people of “Refinement” were often LAUDED Over their Discrimination, becuase they often chose WISELY, rather than just based on emotions.
WHEN Did ‘discrimination’ become an ugly word?
Revenge of the Quota Queens!
And next, if you don’t have at least one person of color, one person of confused sexuality, one person dirt poor, one person born in another country who can’t speak English, one person with a proven criminal record, and one person a rabid socialist in your personal home family unit, then you will be forced to adopt one of each that is missing, unless of course you are a card-carrying registered Democrat voter, and expected not to have to follow the election passed laws anyway.
In the current Democrat led established American Idiocracy, it is no wonder fewer and fewer people bother to follow the established laws, let alone take the time to read the Constitution which is supposed to enshrine them.
With how insane the left keeps getting, i certainly wouldn’t put it past them, to MANDATE those who are white, and who are trying to adopt, HAVE TO ONLY adopt minority kids..
If JFK had just left well enough alone we would not have people getting jobs that do not have the intellect to do the job “given” to them. This is why we are in the shape we are in because certain races have been “given” what others have to work their a88e8 off for and now they think they are entitled to whatever they want at everyone elses expense. The government has made irresponsible people more irresponsible and then covering for them under the premise that racism is at fault.