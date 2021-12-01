Shareholder activists are suing California over a law they argue is not only unconstitutional and immoral, but also racist.

The National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) joined with the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) in a federal lawsuit over a California law requiring companies to adhere to minimum quotas of board members based on race or sexual orientation.

“Setting aside solely on the basis of race or sexual orientation is illegal,” says Scott Shepard, director of NCPPR’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP). “Their response will be that we’re racist and homophobes because we want everybody to have an equal shot based on their merit rather than being judged by the color of their skin or by other generalized characteristics.”

Shepard warns if this doesn’t stop in California, it will soon be in another hard-left state.

“Then the pressure will be on to do it everywhere, because if you don’t set positions aside on the basis of race or sex, then suddenly [in the eyes of leftists] you’re the racist or the sexist,” says Shepard.

“We’ve seen for the better part of a year now that what’s called ‘anti-racism’ is actually super-racist,” he continues. “So, we’ll see that going again and again and again – and we have to fight now before it gets to effectively be the law of the land.”

The Golden State, he argues, deserves better than “legally mandated” racism – especially if it is promoted under the “Orwellian guise of ‘anti-racism.'”

The National Center is also involved in a similar lawsuit against the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) over the SEC’s approval of the Nasdaq Stock Market’s board diversity rules, which Nasdaq-listed companies to either establish board of director quotas on the basis of race, sex and sexual orientation, or explain why they have not done so.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.