(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh wants to protect ICE agents.

The Arizona congressman is among a handful of House representatives, all of them Republicans, to introduce the Protect and Respect ICE Act. The measure would double criminal penalties for assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer or other employee of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“If you look at the records of the subjects that are being arrested by our brave ICE agents, you would be grateful that they are selflessly keeping our communities safe by removing dangerous criminals from them,” Hamadeh told The Center Square via email. “Instead, people are only reading headlines that portray the subjects as ‘a Maryland dad’ and ‘grandfather of three.’ ”

A former U.S. Army Reserve captain and a Maricopa County prosecutor, Hamadeh said the “mainstream media and Democrats are fueling the fire with false narratives that is raging against our agents” and putting them at grave risk.

“They are doing this for political purposes only,” said Hamadeh. “It is shameful.”

Other members of Congress behind the Protect and Respect ICE Act include Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, North Carolina Rep. Brad Knott, Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood.

A joint press release issued by Hinson stated that, as of July 9, “the White House reported a 700% increase in assaults against ICE agents.” This includes recent incidents in Oregon and Texas, where, Hinson said, “violent perpetrators are becoming more brazen, particularly in liberal cities” where laws are not enforced.

During the 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump vowed to Make America Safe Again by enforcing laws and protecting the health and safety of citizens and law enforcement. Trump made similar statements after re-entering office.

Hamadeh supports that effort.

“I have made a commitment to members of law enforcement. I will have their backs,” Hamadeh told The Center Square. “That is why I was proud to cosponsor the Protect and Respect ICE Act. No one is above the law, and no one has a right to put our law enforcement officers at increased risk to score cheap political points.”

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, has introduced the Senate version of this legislation.