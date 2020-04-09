Earlier this week the New York Post exposed plans of ‘The Squad’ to include aliens in the country illegally in benefits meant for the American taxpayer.

The story read, titled ‘‘Squad’ members want to make illegal immigrants eligible for coronavirus aid’ read partially as follows:

Members of “The Squad” have a host of proposals for the next coronavirus relief package — and believe benefits should be extended to illegal immigrants. On Tuesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called for the next package to guarantee relief for individuals who are not in the country legally and even those who are incarcerated.

And….

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) issued a proposal calling for the federal government to immediately issue debit cards pre-loaded with $2,000 to every person in the US, including to those who have been here for as little as three months. The card would be recharged with $1,000 monthly “until one year after the end of the coronavirus crisis.”

Apparently Omar took exception to having these plans exposed and responded on Twitter with the following:

There, fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/Ttd2iAAlVr — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2020

Just know that further attempts by the Democrat House to assist Americans will likely contain efforts by Democrats to give money to those not entitled to it under American law.