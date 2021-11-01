How politically correct is this world becoming when people are complaining about a baseball term that’s been around longer than most of us have been alive?
Any of you get word of this nonsense?
PETA, officially the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, wants the term “bullpen” (where all of the pitchers sit and warm before and during games) to be replaced with the term, “arm barn.”
Why, you ask?
Well apparently it’s offensive, and insensitive to bulls. The bullpen is where cattle go to hang out before they meet their death to be butchered and put in our grocery stores so we can devour them once they’ve been cooked to perfection. I should probably mention that I very much stand by actress Mary Steenburgen’s line in the film, “Did You Hear About The Morgans?” when she gives her definition of PETA, “People for Eating Tasty Animals.”
Newsflash PETA, they’re animals. They can’t read, they have no sensitivity to words. And furthermore, they don’t even know what baseball is. Are we getting to a point in our culture where we must be so politically correct that we must not offend animals? What a bunch of bologna. Oh, sorry, was that offensive to all of the animals used to make the delicious deli meat?
I’ve heard of a lot of – if I may say directly – stupid stuff, but this has got to be one of the most ridiculously beyond stupid things I’ve heard in a while. Seriously, what’s next? The removal of “hot dogs” because dogs spend time outside in the heat of summer and that’s somehow offensive? Or because some dogs don’t experience extremely hot temperatures and it’s offensive to basically every dog in Alaska and Northern Canada? God forbid if we upset those St. Bernards and Newfoundlands.
The people at PETA, whose overall mission is admirable, clearly didn’t think this one through. Arm barn? Really? For all we know that’ll be insensitive to chickens because the barn is where they live before they’re harvested to make chicken wings.
First of all, there’s no need whatsoever to change the name of the bullpen, but if we must – and I’m really hoping Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is realistic in any response he may give – I’m pretty sure we can do a whole lot better than arm barn. How about the “pitchers’ pen,” the “battery bench,” or the “warmup box?” All three of these are just as awful because, again, there’s no need to change the name of the bullpen, but still, better than arm barn.
I wonder if PETA wants to do away with team names as well? After all, we don’t want any animals to be portrayed as fierce competitors in regard to team nicknames when in reality they might be kind and gentle creatures – especially those cute little birds. Does this mean we may have to explore renaming the Diamondbacks, Orioles, Cubs, Tigers, Marlins, Cardinals, Rays and Blue Jays?
Or maybe PETA will go on a rant and demand MLB and other professional sports provide only vegan menus. Nothing says America’s pastime like beer and that plant-based tofu meat stick in a bun. (That’s a safety term for hot dog.)
Baseballs themselves are made with cow and horse hide. What does PETA have to say about that? With something as ridiculous as their “bullpen” request, maybe they’ll try really hard to change the balls to a faux leather.
This is sadly more than likely going to spark other nondescript humans out there that are easily offended or want some kind of over-the-top change to take action.
Maybe the words to “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” are next? “Buy me some peanuts and crackerjacks” might have to be rewritten because someone at the ballpark might have a peanut allergy – and that’s just mean to have those words in a song. And singing, “If they don’t win, it’s a shame,” isn’t good for a player’s morale because those words could mean you’re an ultimate failure if you lose a game.
PETA, leave baseball alone. You worry about hitting a home run with the actual ethical treatment of animals, while the rest of us sit back and enjoy actual home runs being hit “at the ol’ ball-game.”
I will second that.
I think this thing of taking offense at anything and everything and claiming insensitivity has become a competition of sorts among the “easily offended” and each new outcry is an attempt to outdo the previous one. Since intellect is obviously in short supply, ignorance and stupidity are being put on parade. What is most offensive of all is the lengths people are willing to go to to give this kind of damned BS even the slightest degree of merit. Adult brains with earthworm functionality—no offense to earthworms.
That’s OK, Son Of Thunder — I don’t think the earthworms can read, and if they could, I think they’d understand because they’ve got more sense than the PC loons.
I will change it, ONCE the first bull, actually SPEAKS TO ME and tells me, he is offended!
PETA needs to swear off the sauce. Stay away from Baseball. We and the bulls do not need you. By the way, the article was way too long. PETA is just not that important.
They are not on any ‘sauce’. THEY ARE JUST this naturally stupid.
This is a joke, right?
If PETA is involved then it should be renamed the Steer stadium, where no balls are allowed, only Union Strikes.
Yes it is a joke, only not funny and they actually are serous.
Is that question a joke?
If you are serious then I ask where have you been for the last 20 years (and even longer) as the Democrat left has changed the language in this country?
That’s it—it’s gotten so ridiculous that the PC crap coming down lately looks like it’s coming from people satirizing PC.
It’s time to tell the PC bunch (who put them in charge, anyway?), “You’re not in charge of anything, so SD&****.” Their only power is the people who accept and implement their B.S. When we start ignoring them they’ll go away.
The people at PETA, whose overall mission is admirable
Cite? The idea of ethical treatment of animals is admirable, PETA’s “mission,” including its ethics and methods, is not.
I see NOTHING in their “Mission”, that is in anyway “Admirable”.. NOT a damn thing.
This was laughable from the moment I heard it and PETA wants to be taken seriously; I am quite sure that no bulls were killed, injured, or were traumatized during any baseball game! What about baseball tean names! Football: pigskin, team names! Golf: eagles and birdies! Most sports have at least one team using the name of an animal.
PETA’s next objection is that what they are shoveling should not be labeled with the popular terms for chicken and bull excrement.
Now those stupid nitwits at PETA speak up, OVER A BASEBALL TERM?!!!!!! Where were these sons of females dogs and fatherless children manure when the news about quack Fauci’s cruel experiments on dogs came out? PETA can go eat animal crap! Let’s Go PETA! Let’s Go Brandon!
I haven’t seen anything from PETA on Fauci’s animal torturing. Actions speak louder than words.
A bullpen is where a male with abilities to breed are kept until needed. The place where all cows wait to be slaughtered is non-gender specific. The male that has been rendered unable to reproduce is called a steer. A female that has not reproduced is called a heifer. Once having calved the female attains cow status. So a bullpen in baseball is where the next charged up reliever will be kept until he is needed to replenish the serving of strikes staff on the mound.