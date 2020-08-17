SEATTLE (AP) — Three police officers were injured and 18 people were arrested as a result of a riot in Seattle involving explosives, bottles and rocks, authorities said.

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground." A large group of #antifa black bloc have started marching in Seattle. This is the same group responsible for breaking property & smashing windows in recent weeks. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/DawQ3vsyBJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

A protest against the Seattle Police Officers Guild erupted into violence just after 10 p.m. Sunday night, police said in a news release. Someone set off a large explosive and attempted to break the window of a police vehicle, the statement said.

Officers sustained burns last night at the #antifa riot in Seattle. Like Portland, the militants there buy and use large commercial-grade firework explosives as weapons. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/6skruuFhY0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Breaking News: Seattle police issue dispersal order to people marching in anti-SPOG rally in SODO. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/XUodmyo4n5 — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) August 17, 2020

Police ordered the crowd to disperse and then people began throwing rocks and bottles at officers, the release stated. Fireworks were also thrown at officers, KIRO-TV reported.

Simultaneously in Seattle overnight, a large mob of antifa black bloc rioted by attacking SPD with explosives and rocks. An officer was hospitalized for his injuries. Here they tried to block police from responding by moving junk in the road. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/YaSDggu81G — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Of the three officers injured, police said one was hospitalized. The department released photos of some of the injuries including one officer with a black eye and another with a burn mark on their neck.

Blast balls and “OC spray” — also known as pepper spray — were used to disperse the crowd, police said. The 18 individuals arrested were booked in the King County Jail.

