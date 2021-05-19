A faction of Arizona Republicans is actively feuding with the GOP-led Arizona Senate over the audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, with county officials battling Senate President Karen Fann over claims of “serious issues” uncovered by examiners.

The feud erupted over the weekend after former President Donald Trump released a statement alleging that the “entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!”

Describing such action as “illegal,” Trump pressed for the involvement of Arizona’s state attorney general to investigate.

