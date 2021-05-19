A faction of Arizona Republicans is actively feuding with the GOP-led Arizona Senate over the audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, with county officials battling Senate President Karen Fann over claims of “serious issues” uncovered by examiners.
The feud erupted over the weekend after former President Donald Trump released a statement alleging that the “entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!”
Describing such action as “illegal,” Trump pressed for the involvement of Arizona’s state attorney general to investigate.
– Read more at NewsMax
More trails being covered up.
If there is nothing to see, then why all the resistance in putting their cards on the table? The more these states refute wrongdoing and the more they refuse to produce records and access to voting machines, the more obvious it becomes that there is one BIG coverup they do not want exposed.
it was not just arizona people it was everywhere and we the people just sit back and take the tyranny.
what has happend to our once great nation?