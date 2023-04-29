Biden has said and done lots of dangerous things in his crushing rush to embrace collectivist ideology. But nothing is more dangerous than when he recently claimed that the children of America don’t belong to their parents, but to the nation at large.

“Rebecca put a teacher’s creed into words when she said, ‘There’s no such thing as someone else’s’ child. Our nation’s children are all our children,'” he quoted.

This is hateful and fundamentally wrong– and no parent needs a so-called experts to disabuse them of the notion that our children are ours, and no one elses. It is hotwired into our DNA. This can be proven by a simple experiment– just try taking a mom’s newborn out of her hands to see if she thinks it’s hers or someone else’s.

Study after study shows that children are set up for success or failure based on their homelife. Even CNN noted the value of the nuclear family, saying “Numerous studies have shown that strong family bonds lower the chances of poor outcomes in children such as risky behaviors and drug abuse [and] that family connection is associated with thriving and not just surviving or avoiding harm.”

Children that grow up in stable environments guided by mentally intact and responsible parents fare better. The children receive care, support, safety, and are taught about respect and accountability. Stable environments are with parents and families, not with government interference.

In his statement that the children of America belong to the country, Biden is challenging that which we know is for children and for society at large. Researchers say that a solid family life dispels “risky behaviors and drug abuse.”

Yet risky behavior and drug abuse are both pushed by a progressive agenda helmed by none other than Joe Biden himself.

In addition to the government working to splinter the relationship between parent and child, risky behavior and the drug crisis have ballooned and careened off a cliff in the US. However, these endeavors are not pursed by happenstance; the demise and decline of our youth at the hands of the government is a lucrative one.

Risky behavior is encouraging children to hate themselves and their bodies. It’s denying science and truth. It’s telling them, with a straight face, along with medical professionals’ assistance, to move forward with butchery, to take hormones for life, and then chop off or create organs.

As per an article from the Post Millennial, an “18-year-old trans-identified male whose puberty was blocked by the Dutch researchers at a very early stage, meaning there wasn’t enough penile tissue for surgeons to use to create a ‘neo-vagina’ [underwent] a more risky procedure using a section of the patient’s bowel…which resulted in fatal necrotizing fasciitis.”

This past March, 28-year-old transgender, Audrey Hale, murdered six people at a Nashville, Tennessee Christian school, three of which were children. Hale wrote a manifesto which the FBI has yet to make public. Why? How did Hale arrive at such a desperate place in life? What hormones was she on, and did they create the anger and violence resulting in terminating others’ lives? Did she cite external influence, from teachers, to government officials, to literature, or to a specific trans ideology?

The financial commitment to risky behavior regarding transgenderism is staggering. To transition from male to female is approximately $140,450, and to transition from female to male is approximately $124,400. As it stands, over 5% of people younger than 30, according to Pew Research Center, identify as trans or nonbinary. The Biden administration and the teachers unions are doing all it can to ratchet up this number. There’s “Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual celebration of the resilience, achievements, and joy of transgender people in the United States and around the world,” as well as words of encouragement saying, “Transgender people are some of the bravest people in our nation.”

Both the Biden administration and the teacher’s creed he cited at the presser show that those getting in the way of the “risky business” are the parents.

Then, there’s drug abuse. Studies reveal it’s more prevalent amongst children and young adults who live in instability. The Biden administration has erased America’s borders. Drugs flow in. Then what? Certain Democrat rulers in blue cities and states decriminalize and glamorize drug sales and public consumption. Illegal weed shops sprout up in New York City alarmingly close to schools. It’s pitched as “equity.” New York City subways have posters that read, “Don’t be ashamed you are using, be empowered that you are using safely.” Incredibly, it’s published by the NYC Department of Health and approved by Mayor Adams. Why do they want us smoking weed, accustomed to getting vaxxed with needles, and feeling “empowered” to use drugs? The truth is, it’s a disgusting profit center for blue states. Again, who stands in the way of drugs? Stable parents.

Finally, what does all this risky business and drug abuse create? Crime. There has been an obvious spike in juvenile criminality. This began in earnest in 2020, spawned by Covid-19 lockdowns, BLM terror, and transgender activists. As per a Wall Street Journal article, “Juvenile crime surges, reversing [a] long decline. ‘It’s Just Kids Killing Kids.'” And kids are killing adults. Once again, case after case details the troubled child’s past; a broken home and absent parents.

So, who steps in? The government. How? By encouraging further parental decay. By removing accountability from the parents and the child aggressor. Also, by defunding police, decarceration, and destigmatizing abhorrent and cyclical behavior. Public schools can barely even expel menaces, and when they do, they wind up at another school continuing their reign of disruption.

Parents, if you want to give your child(ren) the best possible shot at life made gratuitously more difficult under the Biden administration, hold them closely. Biden’s hostile takeover is only possible via creating a wedge between children and their parents.

