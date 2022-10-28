President Joe Biden touted U.S. manufacturing gains Thursday on a trip to Syracuse – where he claimed gas prices were down compared to when he took office, when in fact they are higher.
‘We’re down $1.25 Since the peak this summer, and they’ve been falling for the last three weeks as well as well, and adding up real savings for families today.,’ Biden said.
‘The most common price of gas in America is $3.39 down from over $5 When I took office,’ he continued.
The average cost of a gallon of gas on the AAA site was $3.76 Thursday. When he took office, it was averaging $2.39 – or about half what he said it was then – according to the Energy Information Institute.
— Read more at the Daily News
It was not 5 dollars when you took office Liar in Chief. It was an average of 2.39. What doesn’t anyone challenge him on this?
— Rick Riendeau (@dogcougar104) October 27, 2022
“Are you going to believe me, the corrupt, lying, obedient puppet president Joe Biden and my masters or your lying eyes?”
Biden Falsely Says The Price Of Gas Was More Than $5 When He Took Office
It was not 5 dollars when you took office Liar in Chief. It was an average of 2.39. Why doesn’t anyone challenge Biden on this?
BECAUSE they are too much of a bunch of butt kissers.
To hear him tell it, everything was so much worse when he took office—but its all turning around now that he is building back better.
Uh-huh
SOT, that’s b/c: (1) He’s not very smart to begin with; (2) All he knows is what his handlers tell him; and (3) Everything he says is a lie.
Let’s go Brandon and his puppet masters!
At the time quid-pro-joe stole office the price per gallon of gas in my areaxwas running right at $1.89 per gallon after he was installed (like a water heater) gas prices started going up almost ax fast as an elevator or maybe a rocket, but gas was definitely going up after he got into office. The policies he has imposed along with those that he is taking orders from have the gas prices going e en higher by next summer.