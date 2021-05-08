A faction of Republicans are voicing reluctance over the push to have Rep. Elise Stefanik tapped as the heir apparent to House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney — saying her record isn’t conservative enough.

Despite Stefanik receiving endorsements from former President Donald Trump and high-profile GOP members including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), some lawmakers and outside groups say that while they don’t want Cheney anymore, they feel leadership may be “jumping the gun” with their selection of the New York congresswoman, who previously chaired the moderate Tuesday Group.

But critics say the upstate New Yorker’s conservative scorecards fall to the left of Cheney’s numbers, with the Heritage Action group scoring Stefanik at 56 percent to Cheney’s 91 percent; American Conservative Union scoring Cheney at 78 percent to Stefanik’s 44 percent; and FreedomWorks scoring Stefanik at 37 percent to Cheney’s 56 percent.

– Read more at The NY Post

—————

Elise Stefanik, GOP conference chair favorite, voted with Trump less than Liz Cheney

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the favorite to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the House GOP conference chair, voted with former President Donald Trump less than Cheney and has lower voting scores from top conservative organizations.

According to a tool on the FiveThirtyEight website on “Tracking Congress In The Age Of Trump,” Cheney, R-Wyo., voted with Trump 92.9% of the time compared to 77.7% for Stefanik, R-N.Y.

– Read more at Fox News