A faction of Republicans are voicing reluctance over the push to have Rep. Elise Stefanik tapped as the heir apparent to House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney — saying her record isn’t conservative enough.
Despite Stefanik receiving endorsements from former President Donald Trump and high-profile GOP members including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), some lawmakers and outside groups say that while they don’t want Cheney anymore, they feel leadership may be “jumping the gun” with their selection of the New York congresswoman, who previously chaired the moderate Tuesday Group.
But critics say the upstate New Yorker’s conservative scorecards fall to the left of Cheney’s numbers, with the Heritage Action group scoring Stefanik at 56 percent to Cheney’s 91 percent; American Conservative Union scoring Cheney at 78 percent to Stefanik’s 44 percent; and FreedomWorks scoring Stefanik at 37 percent to Cheney’s 56 percent.
Elise Stefanik, GOP conference chair favorite, voted with Trump less than Liz Cheney
Rep. Elise Stefanik, the favorite to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the House GOP conference chair, voted with former President Donald Trump less than Cheney and has lower voting scores from top conservative organizations.
According to a tool on the FiveThirtyEight website on “Tracking Congress In The Age Of Trump,” Cheney, R-Wyo., voted with Trump 92.9% of the time compared to 77.7% for Stefanik, R-N.Y.
Almost anybody will be better that the RINO, DIRT Liz Cheney.
Liz Cheney is nothing but a disgraceful, dishonorable Democrat Party implant.
The Republican Party and the voters needs to rid itself of all RINO/DIRTs. 👿
WITH how cheney has supported dem cause after dem cause, HOW THE HELL CAN all three of those sites, still list her as “having a MUCH HIGHER Conservative rating, than Stefanik..??
Liz Cheney votes conservative on legislation but she is a Never-Trumper willing to say or do anything to get Trump out of the GOP. She is hurting the party and hurting the effort to take back the House in 2022. She seems to love the attention she gets from the media by going against Trump. She absolutely has to be gotten out of leadership. It’s very likely that Wyoming will vote her out of the House altogether in 2022 but that’s not soon enough.
Her replacement should not be someone who votes further to the left than Liz Cheney. There are 2 reasons that the House Minority Leaders are pushing for Stefanik and both are shameful. 1. Stefanik is a big fundraiser and they want that money. The 2nd reason is worse. They have bought into the idea that they have to replace a woman with another woman. So, instead of putting a real conservative into a leadership position they chose a moderate who fills the gender slot and can raise money for elections.
The country gets shafted again by the Beltway establishment. Is there any hope for either party? I have a really hard time seeing it.
Don’t you mean “THEY have bought into the LIE only a woman can be nominated to replace a woman””~?
BUT didn’t Trump also fall into that lie, when RBG died??
At least Rep. Elise Stefanik would work for the republicans instead of the socialist democrat’s….that would be a 100% improvement!
The Heritage Action Group rates Cheney as a Conservative with a grade of 91percent and the American Conservative Union scoring Cheney at 78 percent? Is the Heritage Action Group and American Conservative Union being run by Liz Cheney’s father Dick Cheney and the Bushes or maybe it is supported by the John McCain foundation! These groups that rated Liz a Conservative are obviously run by RINOS.
The main job of legislators is to vote on legislation. Cheney votes more conservative than Stefanik. That is a fact. We have to replace Cheney because of her hatred for Trump but we don’t have to replace her with a moderate. There are better choices than Stefanik.
The conservative organizations rating the legislators on their votes in Congress are counting and recording the votes. They are reporting how legislators vote so that people can find out how conservative or liberal their congressman really is. There are some in the House with 100% conservative scores. There’s no need for the minority leader to choose a moderate.
Yes, get rid of Cheney and then replace her with a conservative, not a moderate.