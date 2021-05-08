Amidst an ongoing crisis at the southern border, the Biden Administration is now flying illegal immigrants to other states in efforts to avoid overcrowding and TSA explains how.

The Transportation Security Administration  or TSA  supposedly has an “established process” for identifying these illegal immigrants who board domestic flights at the expense of American taxpayers.

Although they are living in the United States without documentation, the federal government allows them to go through security checkpoints in airports.

Yes, the same security checkpoints that require you to take off your shoes and place your liquids into a bin.

According to the Daily Signal, illegal immigrants need a special security waiver to board without showing required identification: in other words, special treatment.

In an email, TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha wrote: “The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has an established process to verify the identity of individuals who have received a Notice to Appear from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and are ticketed for travel on a commercial airline.”

“TSA will continue to coordinate with CBP and use resources available to ensure that transportation security is not compromised,” she added.

Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the Trump Administration, was on an American Airlines flight last Thursday out of McAllen Airport in Texas, which was also transporting 14 illegal immigrant families.

“It’s one thing to do a one-off for an American citizen where there are numerous ways we can verify someone’s identity through a network of U.S controlled and operated systems versus a systemic ‘waiver’ for an entire class of individuals  where no such equivalent verification systems exist and with no limit or end in sight,” Morgan said.

