Amidst an ongoing crisis at the southern border, the Biden Administration is now flying illegal immigrants to other states in efforts to avoid overcrowding and TSA explains how.
The Transportation Security Administration or TSA supposedly has an “established process” for identifying these illegal immigrants who board domestic flights at the expense of American taxpayers.
Although they are living in the United States without documentation, the federal government allows them to go through security checkpoints in airports.
Yes, the same security checkpoints that require you to take off your shoes and place your liquids into a bin.
According to the Daily Signal, illegal immigrants need a special security waiver to board without showing required identification: in other words, special treatment.
In an email, TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha wrote: “The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has an established process to verify the identity of individuals who have received a Notice to Appear from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and are ticketed for travel on a commercial airline.”
“TSA will continue to coordinate with CBP and use resources available to ensure that transportation security is not compromised,” she added.
Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the Trump Administration, was on an American Airlines flight last Thursday out of McAllen Airport in Texas, which was also transporting 14 illegal immigrant families.
“It’s one thing to do a one-off for an American citizen where there are numerous ways we can verify someone’s identity through a network of U.S controlled and operated systems versus a systemic ‘waiver’ for an entire class of individuals where no such equivalent verification systems exist and with no limit or end in sight,” Morgan said.
These anti-American acts are outright TREASON, against the rule of law, and misappropriation of honest American tax dollars, in a dishonest attempt to hide their crimes against legal American humanity. If this is not worthy of impeachment just what is? If this is not just reason to seize both the House and the Senate in the next election, for an accomlished , validated impeachment just what more established laws to they have to break and crimes do they have to commit? Just how bankrupt mentally, morally, and financially does the resulting Democrat created pain that is coming for honest taxpayers have to get? Wake up America! It is getting later than you think.
If We the People DO NOT stop this traitorous, destructive Socialist Democrat Party NOW,
We all will become servants, slaves and wards to this Socialist Democrat Party. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The Dishonorable, U.S. Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections
in order to take total control of the American people,
increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
The sad thing is that voters were warned about what these left wing loony liberals would do to this country when they take control of all branches of our government. Now those things are happening and short of a second war of independence there isn’t anything we can really do about it. The reality that the democrats are destroying this once great nation makes me sad because I proudly served this country for 26 years, only to see this happen to it. I’m glad I’m so old that hopefully I won’t be around to see the end of these United States.
Trump warned everyone what was going to happen if they put this nightmare in office.. but people were willing to vote for the destruction of America because they hated Trump… I fear this is going to get worse if we don’t get this administration out of office.. This nightmare in the white house and his cabinet of lunatics along with the cult of radical democRATS are tearing down this country and racially dividing it as they teach white kids to hate their country and their race… This nightmare of an administration is holding illegal aliens above the laws and above the citizens…. they have destroyed the sovereignty of our country as they allow the invasion of thousands and thousands of illegal aliens daily AT OUR EXPENSE!!! HOW long before we are hit with another 9-11… HOW long before this country collapses under the strain and the draining of our tax dollars and our resources to take care of people who have NO right to be here… WHEN ARE THEY GOING TO LEARN, ILLEGAL AND LEGAL ARE NOT THE SAME!!! Anyone is welcome to come to live and work, BUT COME LEGALLY AND NOT ON OUR DIME!!! GOD HELP US ALL AS OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED!!!!
It is only impeachable if Trump does it. The Find Biden Innocent team is hard at work protecting now. Last year they were prosecuting. They go to the ends of the Earth to look for Pelosi’s laptop but lose Biden’s in their own evidence room. That is your FBI. The Left Wing’s Palace Guard.
Scruffy. IF ITS Done by the commucrats, it’s NEVER SEEN as “illegal/wrong/treasonous”.
BUT YOU CAN BET if trump had done the same, they’d have called to IMPEACH HIM a third time.
This will be the saddest end to our America as we have known it. So I say to all you citizens who see no need to vote , or are too lazy, busy, or whatever. Are you satisfied with the results of not caring, loving and appreciating the freedoms we have all enjoyed here? May God almighty rescue us.
This is just like when Obama bussed illegals to different cities in the dead of night and wouldn’t tell people where they were being bussed. We’re losing our rights, freedoms and country, and that downfall started in earnest when Soros bought up all the Media and started funding and arming BLM and antifa. Every communist country succumbs to Communism when a totalitarian government-controlled media takes over… Whoever owns the media can control the world!
AND to me that is one of the MOST ILLEGAL things about all of this! WHY IS IT, if i say, wanted o build a XYZ in town ABC, i often need to hold PUBLIC MEETING AFTER public meeting, to get the OK from the locals to do it.
BUT WHEN unca govt does it, THEY DON’T have to even ASK or let us know.. THEY JUST DO!
More and more, i am even thinking, even IF WE as a nation, wake up, it may still be too late to turn back the tide.
Democrat privilege—white, black, or otherwise.
These days, that is MORE REAL than ANY “so-called Male privilege, or white privilege!
This act of Treason and Insurrection by the O’Biden Gang of Ant-Americans allowing Gross Illegal Immigrants to Invade Our America is over the top Outside The Rule Of Law and Our Constitution !!! This appears to be part of the New Radicalized Far Left Demoncrat Party along with the Deep Dark State Plan to Bring Down and Destroy Our America !!!!! These Illegal Immigrants are either Far To Young to be here on their own, Sex Traffickers, Criminals and/or Terrorists !!!! If this is allowed to continue We The people and our America will suffer the consequences !!!! Our economy is already in great parole !!!! One of the Best Ways to Bring Down America is to Destroy Our Economy !!!!
Wake Up America, We Are In Very, Very Serious and Dire Danger “FROM WITHIN” !!!!!
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled system. ??
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants to vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Socialist Democrat Party??
ABSOLUTELY AGREE WITH YOU… This nightmare of an administration and his cult of radical democRATS are taking this country down a dark and dangerous road to destruction!!! God help us all when the country totally goes down!!! The American people will pay for this in more ways than one… in 3 months these illegal aliens have cost the tax payers over $3 Billion of our tax dollars!! …
IF god’s letting all this happen, i DOUBT he will help, ONCE ITS all in ruins.
Isn’t it sweet that illegal aliens fly for free (at taxpayer expense) and our idiots / morons in the government have no idea who the illegal aliens are, as the illegal aliens come with no ID. The destruction of our society, by the criminal politicians.
I will bet none of them were flown to Delaware or DC.
I bet they weren’t either… They should send them all to the white house and let them take care of them OUT OF THEIR POCKETS… This invasion is costing the American people BILLIONS!!!
OR NY, Wa, OR, or CA.. Just to red states, so as to TURN THEM BLUE!
Under the dictatorial rule of the dishonest, delusional, and divisive Biden-Harris administration, America is the only nation in the world that provides more privileges and rights to illegal aliens than it does to its own citizens. A government that cares more for the welfare of foreigners than it does for the physical and economic security of its own citizens is one that is committed to destroying the nation.
Thing is, Democrats don’t care about the illegals, they just want their votes… As far as Democrats are concerned, everyone is expendable after they vote for them!
Ron for years, i’ve been saying that EVERYTHING THE DEMS Do, seems to turn BEING A Citizen of this nation, into a BURDEN or curse, while being an ILLEGAL invader, gets More and more rewarded..
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
U.S. Constitution: Article 4, Section 4: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature , or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.
I do believe that Multi-millions of illegal immigrants, illegally crossing our borders justifies as an invasion.
The puppet president is in violation of the U.S. Constitution that he swore to “preserve, protect and defend”.
It also begs the question, why has no one ever tried to get rid of Biden through the 25th Amendment? They tried with Trump. Whether or not you believe in God or Satan and his demonic horde, you have to agree that this Administration is pure evil and getting away with corruption like we’ve never seen!
I agree.. I don’t understand why these Republicans aren’t doing more and more screaming about what is going on… They need to do something BEFORE we have no country left… this nightmare of an administration is destroying this country… they have destroyed our sovereignty as a country, are racially dividing our country and teaching our white kids to hate their country and their race… God help us all!!!
Be careful what you ask for. Kamala Harris as POTUS?! So no impeachment and no 25th amendment. But somehow the truth needs to get past the mainstream media.
MAYBE the left’s just waiting for the right moment, to install QUEEN harris the first!
I AGREE.. We ARE being invaded.. How long before we have another 9-11 because of this nightmare of an administration
IMO WE’ve been BEING INVADED for 60+ years… ITS just these days, that invasion seems to be being WELCOMED BY those in charge.
This nightmare of an administration MUST BE REMOVED … THEY ARE INSANE!!!! WHY ARE PEOPLE ALLOWING THIS INSANITY TO GO ON.. THEY HAVE destroyed the sovereignty of our country and they are holding these illegal aliens above the citizens, above our laws while they kick the American people in the teeth!!! Thousands and thousands a day enter illegally AT OUR EXPENSE!!!!! HOW MANY more before our country collapses under the strain… in 3 months we have already spent over $3 Billion of our tax dollars taking care of people who have NO RIGHT to be here!!!! HOW many more billions are they going to spend of our tax dollars???? !!!!! WHAT about struggling Americans!!??? This nightmare of an administration cares NOTHING about the American people or the country.. They are tearing this country down, they are killing Good paying American jobs, spending our tax dollars like it is growing on Trees, putting Americans last … They are taking our country down a very dark and dangerous road to destruction… HOW long before another 9-11 happens because of this incompetent administration.. They are NOT fit to scoop dog poo!!!! GOD HELP OUR COUNTRY BEFORE WE HAVE NO COUNTRY!!!!!
EVEN IF we some how find a court, willing to ACKNOWLEDGE all the voter fraud that GOT BIDEN INto the white house.. DO YOU HONESTLY THINK they will REMOVE HIM and al the democrats, and reinstall Trump?
Where can I buy a “Thanks Georgia” bumper sticker.
IF anything, that sticker needs to say “THIS IS ALL YOUR fault Georgia..”