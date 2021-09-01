President Joe Biden continues to live in an alternate universe in regard to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. As someone put it on Twitter, his message is: “The mission was a complete success” and “it’s all my predecessor’s fault.”
An angrier, more defensive Biden spoke publicly Tuesday to mark an end to the evacuation mission — and to the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
As he noted, the airlift was a tremendous feat, given the chaos surrounding the exit — a condition for which Biden bears much of the blame.
But boasting about the success of the mission was unseemly given at least 250 American citizens were left behind to face an uncertain fate. Many more thousands of Afghans who assisted our mission were also abandoned, and are now being tracked down and killed by the country’s new Taliban rulers.
Biden Tuesday continued to conflate the decision to leave Afghanistan, which was widely supported, with how he carried out the leaving.
Certainly, American support for the U.S. presence in Afghanistan had waned, though many experts say a small force was necessary to serve intelligence and counter-terrorism purposes.
The issue Biden is skirting is the bungling of the withdrawal. He claimed Tuesday there was unanimous support for the plan among his military and security advisers, even though reports of vigorous dissent continue to emerge from the Pentagon and intelligence community.
Biden spoke of those Americans remaining in Afghanistan as if they were volunteers, saying he would get them out “if they choose” to leave.
Most wanted out, but couldn’t get to evacuation zones and are now in hiding. The president’s faith in the Taliban to help collect them and get them safely back home is pollyannish.
Nothing in Biden’s remarks should assure the families of those Americans left behind that their loved ones will be safely returned. After all, Biden promised not to end the withdrawal until everyone of them was out, a vow he didn’t keep.
While saying he accepts full responsibility, Biden disingenuously claimed his options were limited by the withdrawal deal made by former President Donald Trump. While the decision to leave was made by Trump, the execution belonged to Biden.
It was Biden’s decision, not Trump’s, to ask just 6,000 U.S. troops to carry out the evacuation while facing tens of thousands of hostile Taliban fighters. It was also his call to close the Bagram Air Base, which could have served as a second evacuation site, before the airlift began.
Biden said America’s vital interest in Afghanistan is to assure it “can never again be used for an attack on our homeland.”
How does he propose to guarantee that, with the Taliban in control and now armed with the weapons we left behind, and without American eyes and ears in the country?
The departure from Afghanistan was a total failure, whether or not Biden accepts that reality, and sets up the Taliban for future attacks on American interests.
Accountability is demanded. Congress must investigate to determine exactly what went wrong, and who is responsible for the decisions.
Biden had help in making this mess. Top lieutenants such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should be required to explain their roles as well.
This national humiliation should not be allowed to give way to the next crisis dominating the news cycle until it is fully answered for.
___
(c)2021 The Detroit News
Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“As someone put it on Twitter, his message is: “The mission was a complete success” and “it’s all my predecessor’s fault.”
Another page out of Obama’s book—everything was Bush’s fault—so Joe’s go-to guy is Trump. It is the same old broken record over and over—whoever is in office is the picture of perfection—anything that goes wrong is always the previous guy’s fault.
When the incoming President settles in behind the desk in the Oval Office, it is immaterial what kind of mess may have been left there—they are to assume leadership and implement policies to straighten out the mess. There were quite a few things that Trump did that Mr Biden inherited that would have made his job a lot easier—and Mr Biden promptly removed them by Executive Order. Let a Liberal take office and it doesn’t matter what awaits them, good or bad—they will trash the good and blame the outgoing Conservative for any disaster resulting from Liberal mismanagement.
Since Biden and Blinken negotiate with the terrorist Taliban and since Biden and Blinken gave the Taliban the names of American citizens, I have a great idea. We should make Biden President of Afghanistan and Blinken, Secretary of State of Afghanistan, after all these two clown criminal communists are in bed with the Taliban!
Biden is a total buffoon! He was PUT into office (since no one with 1/2 a brain would ever vote for this corrupt moron. Blinken is just as much of a moron as Biden. The only surprise in the past 9 months, was that anybody would think that the absolutely terrible decisions Biden has made (all of which are bad for the citizens of the US) weren’t going to happen. Inflation is screaming, crime is terrible, the US (mostly Biden) is hated by all of our allies. Biden has always made terrible decisions and he is just continuing what he does best, which is make terrible decisions for the citizens of the US. All while making him and his corrupt crim family rich. IMHO
He has alzheimers so what can you expect from the guy, his brain wdnt to mush 10 years ago.
“Defiant Biden Spins Alternate Reality On Afghanistan,” “it’s all my predecessor’s fault.”
Democrats and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
To Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
What I am astounded by, is that the Media puts up with this crap! In short the Media is in bed with Biden, who is the farthest thing from a President. He is a blasted disaster and has no business being in Washington. He is a traitor and has been continually treasonous. Is there anybody in the Media who has any integrity?
NOT A SINGLE PERSON IN THE MEDIS HAS ANY INTEGRITY, THEY ARE ALL TRAITORS TO THE STATE
The quid-pro-joe is the one in office and he needs to take full responsibility for this fiasco of a withdrawal, he surrendered and ran up the white flag. He left how many hundreds of American citizens over there in an extreme danger zone? People that were prevented from getting to the airport because the quid-pro-joe ordered the gates to be wielded shut, yeah the quid-pro-joe has committed war crimes against the American people, he had info about the terrorist attack that killed 13 American soldiers but he did nothing he Sat on that info. The quid-pro-joe is a total disgrace to this countryand the chaotic way this retreat was handled just proves the guy is unfit to hold that office.
The quid-pro-joe formally intents and purposes needs to be impeached and removed from office as soon as possible. He gas done asmuch damage to the economy as he could, he put how many people out of work because of his hatred of our energy independence we had? How much more are we going to take before the people rise up and say enough is enough?
We ALL KNOW slo jo bidan is not calling the shots, he is the patsy to take the fall. With that said, the Afgan fiasco will go down in history as the worst blunder by an administration in American history, if not world history, this will be bidan’s legacy forever. Compliments of the American taxpayers, we have just armed one of the worst American hating terrorist groups in the world with equipment EQUAL TO OUR OWN, we have created a standing army that EXCEEDS, by a large percentage, ANY ARMY IN THE WORLD, an army bordered by TWO nuclear nations, one which hates America worse than the Taliban, an army, now, thanks to bidan, capable of exerting force on these two nuclear nations. Anyone who voted for this old coot should be be begging God for forgiveness. Anyone who still thinks that vote was a good decision, is a fool. Life long democrats need to wake up, this is not your grand fathers party, it changed long ago. The communist/democrat party is part and parcel to this entire fiasco, ALL REPRESEATIVES that supported this administration are complicit in the outcome, IF you have a decent bone in your body YOU MUST DEMAND A RESIGNATION OF THE ENTIRE ADMINISTRATION. And YES that includes the ho, she is more guilty the most.