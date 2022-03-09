It’s been 299 days since climate czar John Kerry was asked to share his staff payroll.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by the Herald May 13, 2021, continues to be ignored by Kerry.

The State Department says the records are available, but they add: “The Office of Information Programs and Services’ electronic records system indicates this request is in process and has an estimated date of completion (EDC) of Oct. 1, 2024. Please note EDC’s are estimates and are subject to change.”

For an administration that touts “transparency,” that’s anything but. We’ll be counting the days.

As Howie Carr wrote last week, I’m not making this up. According to the State Department, to come up with Kerry’s payroll, it will take 41 months from the moment this newspaper filed its formal request for the numbers.

