So true! Gary Varvel | Nov 6, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait... Share:
Charge Barr with Treason, and punish him to the fullest extent of the law.
If the traitorous Democrat Party is allow to manipulate the peoples votes, Then voting is but a political Scam, a Con.
Ask yourself; Why do the Democrat controlled States not allow observers to watch their counting the votes???
And Why is the Department of Justice or the FBI NOT enforcing the voting laws?