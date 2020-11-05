Can you imagine what would have happened if some silly conservative talk show host had dared to refer to the revered Ruth Bader Ginsburg as Auntie Ruth?
Joy Reid, one of MSNBC’s racist hosts called Supreme Justice Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence’ on one of the more disgusting hours of media activism you will ever see.
Maybe she can blame Rachel Maddow’s influence.
That wasn’t enough for Joy. She went on to comment on the white working class and white “wine moms.”
Reid still wasn’t finished. She prattles on saying, if Biden is ultimately the winner he then faces a country that is ‘substantially Trumpist’ as she worries about what the rest of the world will think of us, meaning America.
Who voted for Biden? Just imagine how hate-filled and uninformed you would be if you were tuned in to hear this every night.
Racists that accuse good people of being racists. Don’t agree with someone on the right? Call ’em a racist even though the left is where all the racists are. Always have been.
yep just look at that commercial trump did on biden saying he did not want blacks and his children in the same schools.
or his neighbor hood.
The hypocrisy of the left in using “racist” as an epithet that only applies caucasians, is analogous to the concept that only Democrats are qualified to observe ballot counting.
I guess “Uncle Clarence” refers to him as an Uncle Tom from the book “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe, the best-selling novel just prior to the Civil war, credited with raising the anti-slavery pitch. When Lincoln met Stowe he said “ “So this is the little lady who started this great war.”
Looks like this very little lady Reid, wants to start another one,,,,someone should just tell her to Stowe it.