On a cloudy and humid Saturday afternoon, hundreds of right-wing demonstrators crowded in front of the US Capitol building for a so-called “Justice for J6” rally.

The gathering was seeking justice for people arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to the organizers of the event, the arrested individuals are political prisoners.

More than 600 people have been charged in connection with the deadly storming of the Capitol building which houses both House and Senate offices.

The rally area drew some 500 protesters who were almost outnumbered by law enforcement and press members.

HELLO FBI undercover at a MAGA rally – where did they go astray? 1. Cuffed shorts

2. Anchor pattern shirt

3. High and tight haircuts

4. Suede sneakers

5. Chinos

6. Matching $300 sunglasses

7. Zero flags nor Trump regalia ''You blend'' pic.twitter.com/1JpgNCbPMV — Brad Slager – Focused On Lasers (@MartiniShark) September 18, 2021

Earlier at "Justice for J6" defendants rally: Police surround masked man reportedly armed with a firearm. He tells them where the gun is, and they pull out his badge. He's undercover law enforcement. Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event. pic.twitter.com/F1n4PeuXkt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

At his address, organizer Matt Braynard, a former member of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, urged respect from demonstrators for police and press members.

“We don’t want any (violence) today,” said Braynard.

“This is about the many people who were there that day, who have not been charged with violence, not been accused of assaulting a police officer destroying property, and the disparate treatment that they’ve received. This is about equal treatment under the law,” he added.

On Jan. 6, when Congress convened to certify Electoral College votes of then-President-elect Joe Biden, a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Two law enforcement officers took their lives in the aftermath of the raid. Trump was accused of inciting deadly violence.

Jim Wass, a protester from Maryland state, said there was negligence and lack of security on the day of the Jan. 6 riots.

“I would like the judges who are sitting in judgment of these prisoners, these incarcerated people to stop saying they have to treat every insurrectionist with the most strict response and instead to admit there was no insurrection and you should go on the facts and law, not your fanciful argument about punishing people who are not on your political side,” he added.

After an hour of speeches by the organizers, the rally ended with no major incident. Only one man was arrested by the Capitol police among the protesters.

“At approximately 12:40 pm, USCP officers arrested a man, who had a knife, for a weapons violation,” the police later announced on Twitter.

