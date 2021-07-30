WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says Democrats are ready to take action on climate change.
“We are surrounded by evidence of the climate crisis,” Schumer said.
Without action, Schumer warns global warming will be worse than the pandemic.
“COVID was horrible. But if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID, and each year will be worse than the previous year,” Schumer said.
With wildfires, heatwaves, and floods happening, Democrats promise to include a civilian climate corps in their $3.5-trillion infrastructure package.
“I will not pass an infrastructure package that does not reduce carbon pollution at a scale commencement with the urgency of the climate crisis we face,” Schumer said.
The Democrats’ plan would invest in natural climate solutions and clean energy and help ensure resources are used fairly. But many Republicans see it as a step in the wrong direction.
“Most of the Green New Deal stuff would be injurious to Kentucky,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said.
Paul says Democrats are being short-sighted.
“I think we need a broad range of energy sources and if the left gets their way, there will be no coal. But if the left gets their way, there will be no fracking or natural gas as well,” Paul said.
Despite the pushback from Republicans, Schumer is confident the additions to the infrastructure package will pass and benefit Americans.
