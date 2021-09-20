COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere.
I don’t even know if we’re still dealing with “COVID-19” anymore. How many mutations down the line are we from the original virus that brought us to our knees more than a year ago?
Whether we’re dealing with the delta variant or the new mu form of the virus, the battle lines in the vaccination fight are getting drawn more rigidly every day.
And the discrimination we’re seeing is mind-boggling.
In the most egregious cases, we have seen a doctor in Florida and another in Alabama say that they will refuse to treat unvaccinated patients.
So much for the Hippocratic Oath.
Even Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, received medical treatment after he was shot by Jack Ruby days after JFK’s killing. The same Dallas surgeon, Dr. Bob McClelland, treated both Kennedy and Oswald.
You think that wasn’t tough for the doctor and hospital staff? But they did their jobs.
But don’t expect the same compassionate, unbiased medical treatment if you dare to assert your right to medical and bodily autonomy and don’t take the jab.
Dr. Lina Marracini of South Miami was quoted as saying that the global health emergency trumps any one person’s individual rights.
No soup for you!
This even goes beyond refusing treatment to unvaccinated people who’ve contracted COVID. This is denying treatment for anything to someone who has merely declined to get a vaccine.
An Illinois judge had denied an unvaccinated woman her child custody rights. The order was later rescinded, but the effect was still chilling.
Do the legal merits in cases still matter, or are decisions going to be made based on who’s vaccinated and who isn’t?
Meanwhile, Logan Hollar, a student from Rutgers University, was barred from class because he’s not vaccinated. This even though Hollar is studying remotely and is no threat to any student or teacher in any classroom.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said the unvaccinated should be denied ICU beds. And radio shock jock Howard Stern poked fun at the virus deaths of conservative radio hosts who were against vaccination mandates. To hell with their freedom, he said.
None of this is science. It’s physicians, legal professionals, education officials and entertainers passing judgment on the unvaccinated, denying them medical treatment, due process and education. And freedom.
And President Joe Biden’s scolding, hectoring, blame-game tone during his COVID speech the other day will only encourage more of it.
Even if you believe that everybody should be vaccinated, you can’t sit still for this kind of discrimination.
Or maybe you can, because your head-shaking disgust with those who are unvaccinated runs so deep. Maybe you can just shrug and say “tough luck.” Maybe it’s OK to discriminate against some people if you agree with the reason.
It really is getting like a bad dystopian movie out there.
Remember, fully vaccinated people are still getting sick. There’s no guarantee that all those vaccinated people inside the restaurant aren’t passing COVID germs back and forth.
And vaccine discrimination ignores the natural immunity that recovered COVID sufferers have acquired. Don’t they deserve consideration?
To get closed out of a bar, restaurant or concert because of vaccine status is one thing.
But when your vaccine status is checked at the courthouse door and you’re going to be treated differently under the law, it goes against everything the Constitution says and everything that this country is supposed to stand for.
And to think that a physician would leave a sick person to suffer simply based on vaccine status is hard to comprehend. Can a doctor be held responsible if they refuse to treat such a patient who later dies?
And how does any school deny a student the chance for virtual learning under the guise of “public safety” when the student, who isn’t even sick, is doing the safest thing possible by learning remotely?
None of it makes sense. Unless blatant discrimination doesn’t bother you.
Tom Wrobleski wrong this for the Staten Island (N.Y.) Advance.
I don’t disagree with anything stated in above article. However within the state of north carolina insurance companies and these giant hospital takeover monsters,”which I don’t even need to name” that thanks to the gutless wonders within the nc state legislature who somehow manage to slither around without a backbone, are denying admission of covid patients with “covid pneumonia”. When they are kicked out of the hospital emergency rooms they will not even write the prescriptions for any medication. They will write them for oxygen. I’ve seen this happen in wilksboro nc and it is certainly going on elsewhere. I suppose we should all now realize the real purpose of “obamacare” where what once was our govt. completely joined with the medical profession, insurance companies, hospital takeover groups to form a more perfect form of fascism.. For my part doctors nor hospitals don’t even exist anymore…Let us not forget the part of pharmaceuticals in this as they too are part and parcel of govt. fascism.
THAT IS why many folk, screamed at the top of their lungs, DO NOT LET THe govt take over health care!!!!
None of it makes sense because it was NEVER about your health. It’s a TOOL for the ghoul globalists to control the world and destroy America in the process–wreck the economy, cause chaos & division, destroy careers, abuse the old and young. As usual, complacent Americans let things go WAY too long till it’s too late. Now millions have been injected with an experiment that will cause a nation of VERY sick people for generations IF they survive.
The left has been creating all types of protected and unprotected classes for a vey long time, driving wedges between races, sexes, economic status, sexual preferences, political affiliation, conservative/progressive, religious affiliation, COVID vaccination status. I do not recall such behavior after the Salk and Sabin vaccines were given for polio, I ended up with both over those first half dozen years. After Kennedy was elected the religious differences faded, as did racial tension with the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.. That was until the Obama administration reopened old wounds as if they were still relevant in the more modern today. The liberals became more left which became ‘woke’ which needed targets to blame to create division and distrust among the various factions and they fueled those ideologies with every thing they could possibly use. Now we have artificial constructs such as BLM, Antifa, et alia, producing the desired effect with things like CRT and 1619 Project, gender neutral notions conerning sex, Tax the rich who already pay most of the taxes even more, you get the idea. Who was that masked man anyway?
While COVID can be deadly, I won’t deny that, it is also possible and actually more probable that a person will survive. Why should my 90+ year old mom be denied medical care because she had COVID, successfully recovered from it, and doesn’t wish to get the jab?
We are creating a two class system and it is dangerous. The vaccine doesn’t provide a force field which cannot be broken. It doesn’t make it impossible for someone to pass along the virus. I dare say it might even be more likely that the vaccinated are doing the majority of passing it along since so many feel that they can do whatever they want with no risk to themselves or others. Most of the unvaccinated I know are very cautious with physical distancing, hygiene, and mask wearing.
It is possible that we will see the providers who are unvaccinated taking on the care of those who are also unvaccinated.
What happens if the tables are turned in 5 or 10 years and those who were vaccinated are suffering from various serious illnesses due to the vaccine and those who weren’t are the only ones around to care for them? Will it happen? Who knows. The vaccine hasn’t been tested long enough and it is based on experimental techniques that have only seen animal testing results.
Everyone should be able to make their own choice without any push back or repercussions.