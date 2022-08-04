Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) refused to commit to supporting a sprawling Democratic climate and spending plan, putting the party’s hopes for an election year breakthrough in serious doubt.
The moderate Democrat was tight-lipped on Wednesday about the grand compromise cut by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as she arrived at her Capitol Hill office.
“Taking my time,” Sinema said as she speed-walked past reporters camped out in a congressional hallway.
Sinema may want changes: More at The Hill
Sinema’s decision to stay on the fence poses a serious concern for Democrats and the White House because they need the support of all 50 Democratic senators to push the $700 billion measure through on a party-line vote in the evenly split chamber.
She is the only known holdout as Schumer seeks to win final approval for the surprise agreement by the end of the week, a deadline that now looks shaky at best.
Known for taking her time, Sinema says she definitely won’t make any decision about supporting the bill until the Senate parliamentarian rules if all of its provisions can be passed using the complicated reconciliation process that allows the majority party to avert a filibuster.
Sinema also has expressed opposition in the past to two popular planks of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, namely the move to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and scrapping a tax loophole that mostly benefits wealthy hedge fund managers.
Schumer and Manchin shocked power players on both sides of the partisan aisle by reviving the sprawling deal after the West Virginia lawmaker himself had all but killed it earlier.
The move is seen as a key victory for Democrats heading into the midterm elections.
Republicans have trumpeted their hopes of sweeping victory that would give them control of Congress, but Democrats believe a series of political wins and economic improvements give them a fighting chance of limiting the damage.
Sinema, who prides herself on an independent streak, has previously shown willingness to back Manchin in fights with their party’s leaders. Now Democrats will find out if she will take a lonely stand against them.
Hopefully Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will have the honor, ethics and intelligence to vote AGAINST this Con and Deception by the Treasonous, destructive, immoral, unethical, socialist Democrat Party.
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds
Hopefully she will have the courage to vote for what’s good for the people and not what’s good for crying Chuckie and the rest of the left wing liberal democrats. Why to they have to try and hide all these other things in a bill that most people can accept.? They know that there wouldn’t be enough votes to pass those socialist spending bills on their own so they try and sneak them past the other party, and the American people. The democrats just keep giving the American citizens more and more reasons to vote them out of office. If we don’t purge them from office they will destroy our constitutional republic and replace it with their version of a socialist government, with them in control of course.
I’m Surprised Manchin deferred to HER the potential of getting the larger payoff to betray the best interests of THE PEOPLE, but promoting the worst interests of a corrupted Democrat party. Everyone now sees how corrupted Washington works, i.e. never let a crisis opportunity go to waste to enhance campaign donations or personal enrichment laundered money under the table. We shall soon see wheither Sinema values her party first or her country, and there is plenty of corrupt Soros and Chinese money floating about to tempt even the most patriotic.
“Now is the time for all good women to come to the aid of their country!”
Lot of wishful thinking going on here. If you followed the link to that article in The Hill you’d see the things she wants.
Manchin got the promise (probably empty promise) of a pipeline for W. Virginia. I bet Sinema will sell the country out and get more than he did.
Remember these are Democrats. Some Republicans will probably vote for it. We have at least a dozen RINOs that ask how high when Schumer says jump.