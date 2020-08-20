Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s reported bid to buy the Mets got an Amazin’ boost Wednesday from Mayor de Blasio.

He said American sports need more owners and leaders of color as he sang the superstar couple’s praises.

“If a very important franchise like the New York Mets ended up being led by a people-of-color ownership group, I actually think that would be very good for baseball and very good for this country,” Hizzoner said.

He’d been asked at a press conference if he agrees with a Tuesday letter from Rev. Al Sharpton, who called on MLB owners to support J Lo and A-Rod as final bidding fo the Mets is expected to conclude at the end of the month.

“I don’t come into this as someone instantly connected to A-Rod, to say the least,” said de Blasio, whose support of the Boston Red Sox has irked New Yorkers throughout his time in office. “But I respect him. He’s one of the greatest players of all time.

“Jennifer Lopez … is a true New York City icon,” he continued. “I’m astounded when you think about what she’s achieved.”

J Lo and A-Rod have reportedly made one of several offers to buy Mets, others being from hedge fund tycoon Steve Cohen and a group headed by the managing partners of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

Once the Wilpons, the current owners of the Mets, select a bid, owners of the other MLB teams have to approve it.

